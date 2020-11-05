Another election is (almost) officially in the books. It has been a difficult year and potentially even more contentious than in 2016 — at least nationally. Despite a global pandemic still affecting how voting was done, Southern Maryland had a high voter turnout that was still being calculated as of press time.
Although the final numbers likely won’t be available until next week, and regardless if your preferred candidates got the victory or not, we as a region can be proud of how active we were in the midst of the added hurdle of a global pandemic.
But what comes next?
While we stop to congratulate those who have won, whether you supported these individuals or opposed them, as a people we are responsible to holding them to their word.
Each of these individuals gave long answers to Southern Maryland News in our guide for voters on Oct. 9. We have copies in our offices and it remains on our website, but now that most winners have been announced, we can look at their answers to our questions under a new light, knowing that we as a community need to see them follow through with their respective platforms.
At Southern Maryland News, we will do our part to continue to hold these elected officials accountable for their decisions. We will remain true to our code of ethics to “seek truth and report it.” Especially in a time when decisions are heavier for politicians and school board members, it is imperative that they are working toward resolutions that help our communities and better our lives.
With that being said, regardless of how you voted, remember that these are people, just like the rest of us. We must be prepared to offer grace and the opportunity for those that we did not vote for to prove why they were deserving of the popular vote here in Southern Maryland.