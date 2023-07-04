Summer is a great time of year to take some time off from work and spend long days outside, lounging poolside or at a beach, nature park, water park or amusement park. We spend a lot of time outdoors, taking in the fresh air — and with it, those warm but potentially harmful ultraviolet rays.

The sun is dangerous, and in some cases, its effects on our skin can lead to deadly consequences. According to the Maryland Dermatologic Society, approximately 95,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. And according to the Melanoma Research Foundation, one person in America dies every day from the disease. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer at some point in their lifetimes, making it the most commonly occurring cancer in the country.


  

