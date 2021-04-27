In this edition of Southern Maryland News, we have a special section starting on Page 36 called “Summer Fun.” Around the newsroom, we are collectively looking forward to summer.
There are a lot of positive signs that our summer will be closer to “normal,” certainly more like 2019 than 2020. Between our three counties, over 130,500 people have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. St. Mary’s and Calvert public schools just completed a shortened fall sports season, too, and now Charles has joined the other two in offering spring sports.
Just this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, saying that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks when outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and others don’t need masks outside in some situations, like when they run or bike alone or with other members of their households.
Major League Baseball started on time this year and Memorial Day is only a month away. President Joe Biden (D) said last month he is hopeful that July 4 would be an “Independence Day” from COVID-19.
While the focus remains on staying vigilant with masking and social distancing rules, and vaccination opportunities are open, with temperatures in the 80s this week it certainly feels like summer is coming.
Southern Maryland is rich with waterways, beaches, walking trails and more. We have an array of county parks, state parks and nearby national parks, and are within driving distance of oceanic beaches and mountains.
As summer approaches, we polled our news and advertising team about what they like most about Southern Maryland. To no surprise, what a majority appreciate most are the options that can be enjoyed outdoors in the warm air.
Carol Solar, a multimedia account executive, says her favorite part about this region is “all of the wonderful farmer’s markets and stands around the area.” She loves the local fruits, veggies, honey and handmade items.
“It’s great to be able to support the community,” Carol said.
La Plata’s farmer’s market started a few weeks ago, as did the California one off Three Notch Road. The Home Grown Farmers Market south of Lexington Park is expanding its offerings just about each week as temperatures rise, and North Beach Farmer’s Market seasons begins Saturday. These are just a few of the many examples for people like Carol to enjoy local products by local people.
Madison Bateman, regional education reporter, said one of her favorite parts of Southern Maryland is the history of the area, specifically places like Historic St. Mary’s City, the site of the first colonial settlement in Maryland where Native Americans had contact with the English.
She notes that there are always new discoveries being made, which has been well-documented in this paper even within the last few months. It could be new forts in St. Mary’s City or new fossils at Calvert Cliffs — it’s all happening here where we call home.
As an “avid kayaker and nature lover, everyday is like a field trip with the jellyfish, snakes, fish and bird,” said Mike Reid, the community coordinator for Southern Maryland News.
A lot of the aforementioned fun things to do are documented well in each edition of the paper in our community section, which starts on Page 19, and in the inserted tab called Limelight.
Vaccination numbers and our growing events calendar, which can be found on Page 26, indicate we are on the right track toward a fun summer. Let’s stay the course so we can take advantage of all the splendor our region has to offer.