With increasingly longer days and warmer temperatures, the water is calling boaters of all stripes who are looking to get that deck under them moving again. But it’s worth stopping to think about the dangers that lurk before you throw off that bow or stern line and head out across the waves.

In 2018, two Montgomery County men were found dead in the Potomac River near Cobb Island. Their 13-foot boat was found still running, turning circles just a mile from the island. Maryland Natural Resources Police believed it to be an accident.


