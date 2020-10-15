Three months ago, we announced the combination of Southern Maryland’s premier newspapers: Maryland Independent, The Enterprise and The Calvert Recorder. These papers have collectively been “Southern Maryland News” for many years, but we officially pulled all our resources into one big paper for each Friday, as well as continued postings on our website, www.somdnews.com.
Our mission to bring this region the most important and impactful news never wavered, and our dedication to our communities remains the same.
At the launch of Southern Maryland News, we debuted our “Coffee Edition,” which is an exclusive newsletter that is beamed directly into our subscribers’ inboxes.
This is meant as a way to connect with our readers in a way that is convenient for you and good for us, too. Four days a week we can share a “cup of news” so that you aren’t waiting until Friday to read the latest scuttlebutt.
However, some of you who subscribe may not know about this because we do not have your email on file. If you are a subscriber and do not receive the Coffee Edition, there are a few things you can do:
• Check in with our member services team at 301-645-8945 to make sure you have an email address on file with us.
• Log in to our website and make sure you have an email address attached to your account.
• Email info@somdnews.com and write “Coffee Edition” in the subject line, then let us know that you are a subscriber and that you have not received the Coffee Edition yet.
As we continue to bring you the latest and greatest from the tri-county area, we are constantly working hard to meet you where you are. The paper is a timeless way to get information to our neighbors, friends and families, but we will also continue to adapt as life moves faster. That is why we introduced the Coffee Edition and are posting to our website and on our social media platforms daily. On that note, we will soon be adding obituaries to the coffee edition so we can help families get information out about visitations and services earlier in the week.
Another new facet to Southern Maryland News is our Events calendar, which runs every Friday in our community section. The best part about this calendar is that it includes submissions from you. In order to submit an event, follow the steps below:
• On the SoMdNews.com Local Events page (somdnews.com/local-events), please click the “Log In / Sign up” link.
• You will need to create an account. This “powered by Evvnt” user account is separate from your user account on our website.
• Fill out the form with your event details. If your event is virtual, be sure to check the virtual event box.
• Choose your package. Note that there is a “Free” submission option.
• After choosing your package, click the green button.
When submitting an event, we’ve received feedback that there are sometimes hiccups, mostly relating to image uploading. If this is the case and you don’t have an event photo, just attaching your logo as a jpeg or PNG file should do the trick.
We are as dedicated as ever to keeping you connected and want to be sure that you are as plugged in as possible. As always if there are any issues, you can reach out to us with your questions, concerns, comments, suggestions (and appreciation), too.