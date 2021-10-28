Get those pumpkins carved and candled. Start filling those bowls with treats. Download “The Monster Mash” to whatever you play music on. Because Sunday is the big day — Halloween.
Trick-or-treaters will be taking to the sidewalks that evening, dressed in fun costumes, knocking on doors and ringing doorbells. Parents will be lining the streets taking photos and reminding excited children to say, “thank you.”
It’s funny to think about, but people probably do not realize just how much Halloween does to reinforce the spirit of community, with so many friends and neighbors out and about, going house to house.
While we are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging families to dress up and head out for some Halloween fun.
“I would say put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told Fox News host Chris Matthews in an Oct. 24 interview. “If you are spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children.”
The organization Safe Kids Worldwide, founded in 1988 by a pediatric trauma surgeon in Washington, D.C., through a partnership with Johnson and Johnson, offers a number of tips for ensuring a safe Halloween.
“Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to child safety. There are several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury,” the organization states.
Halloween safety starts with costumes. Dressing up is a big part of the fun, after all. Safe Kids recommends that when selecting a costume, makes sure it fits correctly to prevent trips and falls. Consider adding decorations to improve visibility, such as light colors and reflective tape and stickers. The organization also suggests using makeup or face paint if possible, instead of masks that can obstruct a child’s vision.
When it comes to trick-or-treating, Safe Kids urges adult supervision for children under 12 years old. Also, it would be good to have children carry glow sticks or flashlights to improve their ability to see and be seen by motorists.
Pedestrian and driver safety are of the utmost importance during trick-or-treat times. Drivers should expect higher volumes of people on sidewalks and in the streets. Pedestrians should remember to follow all safety precautions when walking.
Pedestrians should keep to the sidewalks. If there is not a sidewalk, Safe Kids recommends walking facing traffic, while keeping as far to the left of the road as possible. Cross streets at corners and crosswalks, following traffic signals and looking left, right and left again before going. Pay attention to what’s around you, not electronic devices. Also, watch out for cars at driveways and parking lot entrances.
Drivers should slow down and be alert, especially on residential streets. Take an extra look at intersections and keep an eye out for children in medians and on curbs. Also, put your electronic devices down while driving and focus on the road.
Safe Kids reports, “On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year,” — and we certainly don’t want that to happen.
We’re excited to see children out and about in costumes this Halloween, shouting “trick or treat” on their neighbors’ front porches. And following the above tips will help ensure a safe and fun evening of trick-or-treating for all.