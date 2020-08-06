Letters to the editor are an important part of any newspaper. At Southern Maryland News, that is no different. Even as we have merged, voices from every county weigh in every week — and we welcome more. We also recently debuted a section called “Sound off,” which is anything reader submitted, whether you are a verified expert on a topic or just want to share your photos.
We do have some general guidelines that must be followed, especially relating to election season.
During the election campaign, Southern Maryland News will not print letters from candidates commenting on the issues or stating positions. That would clog our letters page with what would amount to free advertising from candidates. The exceptions to that rule are when a candidate is replying to editorial criticism from Southern Maryland News, disputing news reporting or replying to an inaccurate attack from another letter writer. Even then, such letters of reply may be printed at the sole discretion of the editor. And the limit on those is the same for all letters on this page: 600 words. That length should be sufficient to get the point across.
Another exception to letters from candidates is if the candidate has absolutely no opposition in this year’s campaign cycle. Since they are guaranteed to be re-elected, they have a looser rein on them regarding our policy. However, if a completely unopposed candidate should submit a political letter endorsing or criticizing another candidate in a race for another office, that writer would be held to the same standard as any other citizen letter writer.
Indeed, we welcome letters from all readers as the political process plays out. If you support a candidate — local or statewide — we want to hear from you. If you oppose a candidate, we want to hear from you. If you have ideas about how to improve the system, we want to hear from you.
Email your letter to letters@somdnews.com and we’ll take it from there.
Your letter must include your name, town of residence and phone number. Your phone number won’t be published, though. It’s just for verification.
Also, you’ll be asked by the editor if you are related by blood or marriage to the candidate about whom you are writing, or if you are paid by that candidate’s campaign. Of course, that doesn’t disqualify the letter from being published, nor does it move it up in line for consideration. We’re doing this in the interest of full disclosure, so if you’re the candidate’s brother-in-law or grandmother, that will be published after your name and town of residence at the end of the letter. Transparency and clarity are what we’re after here. It’s only fair to all concerned.
Letter writers are generally restricted to one published submission a month. And as always, we reserve the right to edit or reject all letters. In addition to publication in print, all accepted letters will be posted on our website at www.somdnews.com.