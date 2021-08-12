Letters to the editor are an important part of any newspaper, and for us that is no different. In the 13 months we’ve been publishing, we have been fortunate to hear many different voices from all Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert and even Prince George’s counties. We continue to welcome input from our community on a variety of topics, but at least once a year we like to remind folks about some general guidelines for the opinion pages.
All letters that are printed are submissions from real people in the community. The stance that they take is their own and just because it is printed does not mean it is an endorsement by the paper of that belief. Our opinion pages are filled with various viewpoints that span the political, religious and social spectrum, and we believe that is healthy... until it is not.
While we are supportive of varying beliefs, we do reserve the right to edit or reject letters, which does happen from time to time. When we reject a letter outright, it is usually because it is overly hateful or derogatory. Occasionally, though, a letter submitted may just need a word or phrase deleted so that it may get the writer’s opinion out there without the inclusion of defamatory language.
We would like to remind letter submitters that these are opinions you are sharing with the public, these are not articles that you’ve written on behalf of the paper. We feel fortunate enough to have submissions from across the region in droves, but that is just what they are — submissions.
Letters have a tendency to skew toward politics, which is OK, but there are some guidelines we have during the election season, which is closer than you may realize.
During the election campaign, Southern Maryland News will not print letters from candidates commenting on the issues or stating positions. That would clog our letters page with what would amount to free advertising from candidates. The exceptions to that rule are when a candidate is replying to editorial criticism from Southern Maryland News, disputing news reporting or replying to an inaccurate attack from another letter writer. Even then, such letters of reply may be printed at the sole discretion of the editor. And the limit on those is the same for all letters on this page: 600 words. That length should be sufficient to get the point across.
Another exception to letters from candidates is if the candidate has absolutely no opposition in this year’s campaign cycle. Since they are guaranteed to be re-elected, they have a looser rein on them regarding our policy. However, if a completely unopposed candidate should submit a political letter endorsing or criticizing another candidate in a race for another office, that writer would be held to the same standard as any other citizen letter writer.
Indeed, we welcome letters from all readers as the political process plays out. If you support a candidate — local or statewide — we want to hear from you. If you oppose a candidate, we want to hear from you. If you have ideas about how to improve the system, we want to hear from you.
Email your letter to letters@somdnews.com and we’ll take it from there.
Your letter must include your name, town of residence and phone number. Your phone number won’t be published, though. It’s just for verification.
Also, you’ll be asked by the editor if you are related by blood or marriage to the candidate about whom you are writing, or if you are paid by that candidate’s campaign. Of course, that doesn’t disqualify the letter from being published, nor does it move it up in line for consideration. We’re doing this in the interest of full disclosure, so if you’re the candidate’s brother-in-law or grandmother, that will be published after your name and town of residence at the end of the letter. Transparency and clarity are what we’re after here. It’s only fair to all concerned.
Letter writers are generally restricted to one published submission a month. And as always, we reserve the right to edit or reject all letters. In addition to publication in print, all accepted letters will be posted on our website at www.somdnews.com/opinion.
Finally, one way we would like to improve our opinion page is by including more notes of gratitude and random acts of kindness. If you want to give someone a shoutout for doing something good, we’d love to put a positive spin on the old adage, “see something, say something.”