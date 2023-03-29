What has the presence of Naval Air Station Patuxent River meant to St. Mary’s County?
Only everything.
Look up and down Route 235 and see the progress and commerce that spreads to most of the county, all thanks to the base that is justifiably heralded as the hub of U.S. naval aviation. Pretty much all down the line, Pax River’s success has been our success ever since the first flag was planted there.
This coming Saturday, April 1, will mark the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the naval air base at Cedar Point that instantly, dramatically changed the course of this county’s history forever. That point cannot be overstated.
In the wake of America’s stir from its isolationist slumber by the Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor, the nation mobilized for war. Part of that was the U.S. government’s search for the perfect spot — close enough to Washington for ready access but far enough away to allow research, development, testing and evaluation to stretch its legs.
For some in the now-extinct towns of Pearson and Jarboesville, it meant losing their property to the federal government, as eminent domain swept through with wartime purpose and urgency.
A local historian and former teacher, John Cook, recently completed his book documenting each and everyone of those properties. It will be available for viewing at the Calvert Marine Museum.
African Americans were a significant part of the crews who toiled to build the base from the ground up. Some of their stories have been told to and documented in a St. Mary’s College of Maryland SlackWater history project from a few years ago.
Technological advances have kept Pax strong and relevant through the decades. So much goes on every day inside the gates.
Webster Field in St. Inigoes also plays an integral part in the base’s mission. And of course, the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, longtime cradle of astronauts that attracts the best pilots in the country and improves them, has helped make the base’s reputation known nationally, especially in the book “The Right Stuff.”
The nature of flight testing has certainly changed, from seat-of-their-pants, midair aircraft evaluations to computerized flight simulators to unmanned aerial vehicles; from propellers to jet engines to drones.
Defense contracting firms represent a big part of the base’s success and impact on the local economy. These firms have tripled in the last couple decades, as Pax River continues to grow with every base closure and realignment process.
And the ties to the rest of our community run deep. St. Mary’s public schools and institutions of higher learning in the area all have partnerships with those working on the base, and are preparing young people to step in as tomorrow’s workforce, preventing the “brain drain” so many had complained about in years past.
First responders in the county’s volunteer fire and rescue community, too, have teamed up over the years with the crews inside the base gates.
Since it’s last 10-year anniversary, the museum just outside Gate 1 finally got what it was due. In 2016, the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum opened doors to its new facility, offering visitors a modern, intimate glimpse to the base’s history and importance here in St. Mary’s and nationally. If you haven’t already, check it out sometime.
Indeed, NAS Pax River is the economic engine that helps keep St. Mary’s County chugging along. It is the straw that stirs the drink. Some 22,000 people, counting active-duty military and civilian workers, are employed thanks to the naval base. And many more businesses outside the gate have the base to thank, at least in part, for their own successes.
So we salute Naval Air Station Patuxent River and all it has meant to this community. Here’s to 80 years, and to 80 more — and whatever the future of naval aviation brings.
