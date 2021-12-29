In the hit song “The Times They Are A-Changin’” Bob Dylan croons, “Come mothers and fathers/ Throughout the land/ And don’t criticize/ What you can’t understand.”
Indeed, we all should know the meaning of what we’re talking about before we say it. That includes journalists, too, and the handful of us who ply our trade for modest livelihoods here in Southern Maryland still rely upon dictionaries and keep our antennae up for any unusual twists and turns of phrase.
Given the constant state of flux and expansion of English, it should come as no surprise that one estimate now puts the number of words in the language at about 1.1 million. Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary would take at least a quarter-million off that total, but suffice it to say, there are a lot of words from which to choose to communicate in English. And yet we all know some folks who rely on a dozen or fewer salty selections.
Regardless, Merriam-Webster, long one of the paladins of American verbal expression, recently revealed its word of the year for 2021. That word is “vaccine,” mirroring Oxford Languages word for 2021 — “vax.”
According to Oxford, “vax” was a relatively rare word in its corpus until this year, when by September it was over 72 times more frequent than at the same time last year.
Merriam-Webster reported about its word of the year: “The promising medical solution to the pandemic that upended our lives in 2020 also became a political argument and source of division. The biggest science story of our time quickly became the biggest debate in our country, and the word at the center of both stories is vaccine.”
Dictionary.com, for at least two decades now the champion of American expression, revealed earlier this month its word of the year for 2021. That word is “allyship,” meaning the status or role of a person who advocates and actively works for the inclusion of a marginalized or politicized group in all areas of society, not as a member of that group but in solidarity with its struggle and point of view and under its leadership.
According to Dictionary.com, 2021 was a year defined by the many ongoing impacts of the pandemic and the polarization of 2020, and the various ways we continue to grapple with them. Other words on the website’s word of the year shortlist included critical race theory, burnout and vaccine, all of which speak to important aspects of 2021 in their own distinct ways.
On a somewhat different track, the Marist Poll deemed as the most annoying word or phrase in English this year a more-or-less tie between “Trump” and “coronavirus.” This is the first time in more than a decade the term was not “whatever,” the nonchalant response oft used by the younger crowd.
The poll carries some weight. Generated by the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion in upstate New York for the past four decades, it is highly regarded as a bellwether of U.S. public opinion.
So here’s hoping those words and phrases give you food for thought. And as we get ready to flip the calendar to 2022 in a few days, stay alert with us for what words will stand out this coming year.