So the midterm, the so-called “off-year” election, is over. The votes have all been counted, and there were few if any surprises here in Southern Maryland. Now it’s time for the elected to get to the work of governing and managing our tax dollars.
Republicans are in the plurality these days in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, while Charles County remained overwhelmingly (in fact, completely) Democratic.
The GOP held sway in just about every county office in Calvert and St. Mary’s — and made its presence known in statewide and congressional races. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), this region’s longtime congressman, failed to carry St. Mary’s or Calvert again, despite easily sweeping to re-election districtwide. Hoyer has been a major force in the continued strength of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, St. Mary’s biggest employer, yet this county hasn’t swung the Mechanicsville Democrat’s way since 2012.
Only a handful of Democrats were elected in Calvert — Margaret H. Phipps, the longtime register of wills, as well as one orphans’ court judge and the county’s clerk of the circuit court, who ran unopposed. You could also count Sen. Michael A Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) and Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr., the newly elected Democrat who will represent the northern part of Calvert along with parts of Prince George’s County.
The only Democrat to pass muster with St. Mary’s voters this time was incumbent Del. Brian Crosby, who for the second election in a row defeated Republican Deb Rey in the race for the District 29B seat representing the southern end of the county.
Crosby, Long and Jackson along with their fellow legislators in the Southern Maryland contingent to Annapolis — Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and Dels. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), Mark Fisher (R-Calvert), Kevin M. Harris (D-Charles), Debra Davis (D-Charles), Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles) and C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) — will be sworn in on Jan. 11, the first day of the General Assembly’s 90-day session.
While Calvert and St. Mary’s went for GOP challengers in races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, all three elected were Democrats – not a big surprise in a state that leans 2 to 1 for Democrats. Gov.-elect Wes Moore will be the state’s first Black governor, and has already started showing up at parades, meetings and other official and unofficial appearances. Moore’s swearing-in ceremony is set for Jan. 18 next month.
Most local officials in St. Mary’s and Charles were sworn in earlier this week. Calvert’s newly and re-elected officials will take their oaths later this month and next.
So the boards of county commissioners — some returning, some new — will start right away to dig into a number of issues, with other pressing needs on the horizon. Best of luck to them. We’ll all be watching.