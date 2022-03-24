When you turn 388 years old, and you’re entitled to have as many birthday parties as you like. To fete the Free State’s founding of March 25, 1634, St. Mary’s will offer two celebrations of Maryland Day.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host a free program on both Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26.
Silas Hurry, emeritus curator of Historic St. Mary’s City, long-time volunteer Christa Conant and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will be honored with the Cross Bottony Award, the museum’s highest honor, during a ceremony on Saturday that begins at 1 p.m. The featured keynote speaker this year will be David J. Collins, a Jesuit priest from Georgetown University. Visitors can also explore the living history site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. For more, see hsmcdigshistory.org.
Also on Maryland’s birthday, there will be a ceremony from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point, featuring guest speakers and dignitaries from around the state. Free admission to the museum and free water taxi rides will be available that day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 301-769-2222.
So you can pick one birthday celebration to attend, or both.
We’ve probably all heard the tale of Maryland’s founding by now, but it’s still well worth retelling. After a hard crossing of the Atlantic from England during the winter, settlers aboard the Ark and Dove sailed up the Potomac River, and landed at St. Clement’s Island in 1634. There, on the Feast of the Annunciation, March 25, 1634, White celebrated what is believed to be the first Mass by English-speaking people in the New World.
Maryland was established as a haven from the religious persecution that was dogging Europe during the 17th century. Maryland was among the first of the British colonies to allow “freedom of conscience,” which to Catholics and Protestants alike meant freedom of worship. It was a novel idea four centuries ago — especially when you consider that notion meant religious freedom for men and women alike. That was a bold notion in those times.
St. Mary’s County is home to the first colonial capital of the province, as well as the site of the first State House. This was where, almost 400 years ago, the first sessions of the General Assembly of Maryland were held, before the capital was moved to Annapolis.
Some Marylanders living outside of our region might have let the day pass without realizing its importance. After all, Maryland has grown far beyond that small initial settlement. But let’s not forget what that small group of founders did, even as the date gets further and further away, and that speck of land in the Potomac where the settlers first landed continues to erode slowly into the water.
Freedom of conscience. Freedom of religion. It’s important to note and celebrate those and all of the other freedoms we enjoy. All of that, and we have a really cool flag, too. Extra points if you can tell which part of the flag is the Calvert family coat of arms and which belongs to the Crossland family.
So Maryland, happy birthday to you. Hope all of those candles won’t cave in your Smith Island cake, and not to spoil the surprise, but you can bet we’re gearing up for a big celebration in just 12 years from now — a quatercentenary blowout.