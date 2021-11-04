“PEACE”: the word fills the front page banner, spanning six columns in all caps and flanked by waving American flags. “Germany signs armistice — Fighting ceases 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11th — The whole world rejoices — Kent countians join in celebrating victory.” That was the headline underneath. Then “Praise ye the Lord.”
Those three banners topped the Nov. 16, 1918, Kent News heralding the end of World War I. Similar headlines appeared on newspapers around the world, including right here in Southern Maryland.
During that era, much of the front page was dedicated to advertisements, short ones like those found in our classified pages today — ads for cars, cider, turkeys, dances and church suppers. Those ads were there on Nov. 16, 1918, but they came under the three large, six-column banners announcing the end of the war and a pair of associated stories.
The armistice was effective at 11 a.m. Paris time on the 11th day of 11th month of 1918.
“My Fellow-Countrymen: The armistice was signed this morning. Everything for which America fought has been accomplished. It will now be our fortunate duty to assist by example, by sober, friendly counsel and by material aid in the establishment of just democracy throughout the world,” our sister paper quoted from President Woodrow Wilson’s statement Nov. 11 announcing the armistice.
After four years of war, news that the fighting had ended was celebrated. “The joyful tidings of peace were posted on the News bulletin board early Monday morning and then followed the peeling of the bells all over town. Flags and bunting were put out and a big parade organized,” the newspaper reported.
The Treaty of Versailles came months later — June 28, 1919 — officially ending “the war to end all wars.” A resolution in Congress called World War I “the most destructive, sanguinary, and far reaching war in human annals.”
But war didn’t end. Future generations of veterans continued to served our nation.
This is in large part a military community — and not just because of the Navy. Our area is home to many men and women who have also served in the Marines, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and now Space Force.
We thank all of those Americans who joined our military, who put on the uniform, who served our country in peacetime and in battle.
In 1954, after another world war and then war in Korea, what began as Armistice Day became Veterans Day, with continued observance on Nov. 11.
“On that day, let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain,” President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed in 1954.
And we as a nation continue that tradition. We offer our thanks and appreciation to all those who served in the United States Armed Forces, who gave of themselves for all of us.
There are many chances to honor those who served. Not only does today’s paper have numerous stories and advertisements celebrating local veterans, there are several events and ceremonies that you can attend.
On Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m., the town of La Plata will have a Veterans Day parade beginning at town hall and going along Charles Street toward Le Grange Avenue.
Also this Sunday, there will be ceremony at 2 p.m. at the On Watch Memorial in Dowell hosted by the Calvert Marine Museum.
On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m., the Town of Indian Head Veterans Day ceremony will take place at the Indian Head Village Green Pavilion. This ceremony is indoors.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Leonardtown will host its annual parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade draws large crowds and steps off from St. Mary’s Ryken High School before making its way on Fenwick Street to the town square. It’s followed by a memorial ceremony.
Then, beginning at 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, there will be the 36th annual observance ceremony at the veterans monument site on Route 5 in Helen featuring guest speaker Naval Air Station Patuxent River Command Master Chief Abel Griego.
Also next Thursday, the Gals Lead group will be hosting a Veterans Day Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Port of Leonardtown Winery.