Today, Nov. 11, marks the 103rd anniversary of when President Woodrow Wilson first declared a commemoration of the end of World War I, which had occurred a year prior. It was hoped it would be the war to end all wars, but that unfortunately was not the case.
But what has never wavered has been the constant defense of our nation by the most dedicated of people, and Veterans Day is a time to laud men and women for that service.
The WWI armistice was effective at 11 a.m. Paris time on the 11th day of 11th month of 1918.
“My Fellow-Countrymen: The armistice was signed this morning. Everything for which America fought has been accomplished. It will now be our fortunate duty to assist by example, by sober, friendly counsel and by material aid in the establishment of just democracy throughout the world,” one of our sister papers quoted from Wilson’s statement announcing the armistice.
The Treaty of Versailles came months later — June 28, 1919 — officially ending “the war to end all wars.” A resolution in Congress called World War I “the most destructive, sanguinary, and far reaching war in human annals.”
Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I
But war didn’t end. Future generations of veterans continued to serve our nation.
Southern Maryland is in large part a military community — and not just because of the Navy. Our area is home to many men and women who have also served in the Marines, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and now Space Force.
We thank all of those Americans who joined our military, who put on the uniform, who served our country in peacetime and in battle.
In 1954, after another world war and then war in Korea, what began as Armistice Day became Veterans Day, with continued observance on Nov. 11 each year.
“On that day, let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain,” President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed in 1954.
On Wednesday, town officials announced that the Leonardtown Veterans Day parade would be canceled due to inclement weather. A small memorial ceremony will be held inside town hall at 11 a.m. If there is a break in the weather, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held outside in Leonardtown Square directly after the memorial at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Also on Friday, beginning at 2 p.m. the annual observance ceremony at the veterans monument site on Route 5 in Helen is planned, featuring guest speaker Capt. Douglas Burfield, the executive officer at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The town of La Plata held it annual Veterans Day parade last Sunday. Also on Sunday was the On Watch Memorial in Dowell hosted by the Calvert Marine Museum. And, the Town of Indian Head Veterans Day ceremony was planned for Thursday, Nov. 10.
Even if you didn’t make it to one of this year’s Veterans Day events, at the very least take a few moments today to honor local veterans and reflect on their many sacrifices to allow us to live our lives as Americans. If you see a veteran in the grocery store or elsewhere in your daily travels, thank them for their service. It may mean more to them than you could ever realize.