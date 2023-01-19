Ready or not, 2023 is here and in full swing. This year, once again, as we hang our new calendars on the wall, most of us are hoping for a continued return to normal, sans pandemic. There’s hope, as some data shows cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with the coronavirus have not yet surged this winter like the past two, giving us all a reason for hope. That’s at least in part because people are still getting their vaccinations and boosters against the virus.
Speaking of hope, here’s to the hope that our state legislators will come together in a productive way for this year’s General Assembly session, which kicked off its 90-day run last week on Jan. 11.
The annual ritual of citizen legislators trekking to Annapolis to argue over legislation and state funding is what keeps our state running. For 90 days, those delegates and senators will represent us at the General Assembly, some arguing for education funding and higher wages, bargaining for relief from the rising cost of health care and health insurance, hammering out the details of environmental legislation, and working on other great and not-so-great ideas.
The Democrats continue to hold substantial majorities — supermajorities, in fact — in both the House of Delegates and the Senate. And this year they will hold the office of governor, for the first time in eight years.
By most accounts former Gov. Larry Hogan was able to walk the line of bipartisanism as a Republican in a state with 2 to 1 registered as Democrats. In fact, just this week he touted a poll from Gonzales showing a 77% job approval rating, ironically with higher numbers from Democrats.
Hogan, like past governors from both sides of the aisle, held the preponderance of power when it comes to crafting the state’s budget. That power will now fall to Gov. Wes Moore (D), who was sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Here’s wishing our new governor the best of luck. Even though the state is once again completely in the hands of Democrats, there’ll still be a lot of work and compromises needed to get things done. We hope Moore and his Democratic House and Senate colleagues will work with those on the other side of the aisle to maintain a good degree of bipartisanship.
We hope that continues as the state and its citizens face down challenges in the economy, education, infrastructure and health care — not to mention the many other problems, criminal and otherwise, that afflict so many of our communities.
While there are no obvious hot-button issues this year — with the possible exception of hammering out the rules for legalizing recreational marijuana that goes into effect July 1 — expect the fur to fly occasionally.
Keep an eye on our pages for coverage of this year’s General Assembly session, and, by all means, send us a letter to praise or chastise the work going on in Annapolis as the session unfolds. Let’s hope our legislators keep their resolutions to represent their constituents (us) fair and honestly.
And if you haven’t done so already, even a few weeks into 2023 you can still make your own New Year’s resolutions.
Why even bother, you might ask, when it seems such a small percentage of Americans are successful in achieving their goals?
Here’s why: Because behavioral experts insist the very act of making resolutions — saying them out loud and making yourself accountable to somebody else — actually improves your odds of succeeding. People who explicitly make New Year’s resolutions are 10 times more likely to attain their goals than people who don’t openly make such resolutions.
That’s from a study a few years back by the University of Scranton and the Journal of Clinical Psychology, and it’s doubtful that too many folks know more about New Year’s resolutions than the scientists at the Pennsylvania school; they’ve actually been studying that specific subject for decades.
Never mind that only 8% say they were completely successful in achieving their goals. A much larger 49% have “infrequent success,” according to that university study.
So remember that encouraging word from the researchers in Scranton: The very act of making resolutions improves your odds of living up to them. Say them out loud, and do your best to make them work, just like our legislators will hopefully do in this year’s General Assembly session.