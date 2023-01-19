Ready or not, 2023 is here and in full swing. This year, once again, as we hang our new calendars on the wall, most of us are hoping for a continued return to normal, sans pandemic. There’s hope, as some data shows cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with the coronavirus have not yet surged this winter like the past two, giving us all a reason for hope. That’s at least in part because people are still getting their vaccinations and boosters against the virus.

Speaking of hope, here’s to the hope that our state legislators will come together in a productive way for this year’s General Assembly session, which kicked off its 90-day run last week on Jan. 11.