Ready or not, 2022 is here. This year, once again, as we hang our new calendars on the wall, most of us are hoping for a return to normal, sans pandemic. While that’s certainly not the case yet, as cases continue to surge yet again, there is always reason for hope as more people get vaccinated to offer some protection against the deadly coronavirus.
And, speaking of hope, here’s to the hope that our state legislators will come together in a productive way for this year’s General Assembly session, which kicks off its 90-day run next Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The annual ritual of citizen legislators trekking to Annapolis to argue over legislation and state funding is what keeps our state running. For 90 days, those delegates and senators will represent us at the General Assembly, some arguing for education funding and higher wages, bargaining for relief from the rising cost of health care and health insurance, hammering out the details of environmental legislation, and working on other great and not-so-great ideas.
While the Democrats hold substantial majorities — supermajorities, in fact — in both the House of Delegates and the Senate, the Republicans hold the governor’s mansion. And Gov. Larry Hogan (R), like past governors from both sides of the aisle, holds the preponderance of the power when it comes to crafting the state’s budget. So far, sometimes begrudgingly, the majority of legislators and the governor have been able to maintain a good degree of bipartisanship. We hope that continues as the state and its citizens face down challenges in the economy, education, infrastructure and health care — not to mention the many other problems, criminal and otherwise, that afflict so many of our communities.
While there are no obvious hot-button issues this year — redistricting not withstanding — expect the fur to fly occasionally. One thing already on the horizon — legislators will debate whether to place a voter referendum on legalizing marijuana on the 2022 ballot.
Keep an eye on our pages for coverage of this year’s General Assembly session, and, by all means, send us a letter to praise or chastise the work going on in Annapolis as the session unfolds. Let’s hope our legislators keep their resolutions to represent their constituents (us) fair and honestly.
And if you haven’t done so already, even a week into the new year you can still make your own New Year’s resolutions.
Why even bother, you might ask, when it seems such a small percentage of Americans are successful in achieving their goals?
Here’s why: Because behavioral experts insist the very act of making resolutions — saying them out loud and making yourself accountable to somebody else — actually improves your odds of succeeding. People who explicitly make New Year’s resolutions are 10 times more likely to attain their goals than people who don’t openly make such resolutions.
That’s from a study a few years back by the University of Scranton and the Journal of Clinical Psychology, and it’s doubtful that too many folks know more about New Year’s resolutions than the scientists at the Pennsylvania school; they’ve actually been studying that specific subject for decades.
Never mind that only 8% say they were completely successful in achieving their goals. A much larger 49% have “infrequent success,” according to that university study.
So remember that encouraging word from the researchers in Scranton: The very act of making resolutions improves your odds of living up to them. So go ahead. Say them out loud, and do your best to make them work, just like our legislators will hopefully do in this year’s General Assembly session.