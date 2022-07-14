Early voting has come and gone, after eight straight days starting July 7 and ending yesterday. And the gubernatorial primary Election Day is just around the corner, finally.
Mail-in ballots can still be sent and as long as they are postmarked by July 19 will be counted. Those same mail-in ballots can also be dropped at one of the official Maryland ballot boxes through July 19 by 8 p.m., as long as the box is in your county of residence.
Today, Friday, July 15, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot be sent via email. A request to receive the ballot by email can be submitted online at the state board of election’s website.
Of course, there’s always the traditional way of voting — in person on Election Day. Polls will be open on Tuesday, July 19, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Even if you haven’t registered to vote, you still can. Voters wishing to register to can do so on Election Day at their polling place.
Following the recent redistricting process, county district, state legislative district and congressional district information — as well as polling place information — for some registered voters changed. For this reason, it is important that all registered voters confirm their current district and polling place information online or by checking in at their local board of elections. Your polling place should also be listed on your sample ballot mailed earlier this summer.
While it’s clearly an immensely important issue, the challenges to the state’s redistricting maps had compounding results; specifically, it bollixed up this year’s primary election dates.
The filing deadlines and election day were postponed as the challenges made their way through court. The congressional maps were found to be gerrymandered and ordered to be redrawn, which they were in prompt order. The state’s new legislative districts for delegates and senators, however, were found to be OK and allowed to stand based on a magistrate’s report. So, finally the state settled to set its primary election on July 19.
The ballots are quite full here in Southern Maryland. There are state races for governor, comptroller and attorney general. Also listed will be a total of 10 contenders — seven Republicans and three Democrats — vying for the Fifth District U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th).
Then there’s the plethora of local races in each county, which includes state senators and delegates, commissioners, sheriffs, state’s attorneys, school board members, orphans’ court judges and more.
As a reminder, since Maryland is not an open primary state, if you do not belong to either of the two major political parties, your voting selections will be mainly limited to school board races, since those are nonpartisan, in this month’s election.
For a complete list of candidates, check out our elections page at www.somdnews.com/news/election_2022/. There you will find short, introductory stories for many of the candidates in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, along with other stories related to forums held for local candidates.
If you need more help or are seeking more information about Charles County elections, go to www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/board-of-elections or call 301-396-8873.
In St. Mary’s County, go to www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625.
In Calvert County, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/3083/Board-of-Elections or call 410-535-2214, ext. 4.
And, most importantly, remember to vote.