In the hit song “The Times They Are A-Changin’” Bob Dylan croons, “Come mothers and fathers/ Throughout the land/ And don’t criticize/ What you can’t understand.”
Indeed, we all should know the meaning of what we’re talking about before we say it. That includes journalists, too, and the handful of us who ply our trade for modest livelihoods here in Southern Maryland still rely upon dictionaries and keep our antennae up for any unusual twists and turns of phrase.
Given the constant state of flux and expansion of English, it should come as no surprise that one estimate now puts the number of words in the language at about 1.1 million. Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary would take at least a quarter-million off that total, but suffice it to say, there are a lot of words from which to choose to communicate in English. And yet we all know some folks who rely on a dozen or fewer salty selections.
Regardless, Merriam-Webster, long one of the paladins of American verbal expression, recently revealed its word of the year for 2022. That word is “gaslighting,” which was first used in the mid 20th century it referred to a kind of deception like that in the movie.
According to Merriam-Webster, in recent years the meaning of gaslighting also refers to something simpler and broader: the act or practice of grossly misleading someone, especially for a personal advantage.” In other words, a form of modern deception such as fake news, deepfake and artificial intelligence.
English has plenty of ways to say “lie,” according to the dictionary site, from neutral terms like falsehood and untruth to the straightforward deceitfulness and the innocuous-sounding fib. In recent years, with the vast increase in channels and technologies used to mislead, gaslighting has become a favored word for the perception of deception.
Oxford Languages picked not one but a two-word combination for its word of the year — “goblin mode.”
For the first time, Oxford opened up its choice to the public, and more than 300,000 English speakers cast their votes, according to the dictionary site.
The slang term, often used in the expressions “in goblin mode” or “to go goblin mode,” is, according to its formal definition: a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.
Not surprisingly, the dictionary site notes that the word, first observed in 2009, gained in popularity earlier this year as pandemic restrictions were lifted and many people rejected the idea of returning to “normal life,” or rebelled against the increasingly unattainable aesthetic standards and unsustainable lifestyles exhibited on social media.
Dictionary.com, for at least two decades now the champion of American expression, revealed earlier this month its word of the year for 2022. That word is “woman,” one of the oldest words in the English language.
It’s a word that’s fundamental not just to our vocabulary but to who we are as humans, according to the site. And yet it’s a word that continues to be a source of intense personal importance and societal debate.
This year, searches for the word “woman” on Dictionary.com spiked significantly multiple times in relation to separate high-profile events, including the moment when a question about the very definition of the word was posed on the national stage. It reflects how the intersection of gender, identity and language dominates the current cultural conversation.
During the height of the lookups for woman on Dictionary.com in 2022, searches for the word increased more than 1,400% (a massive leap for such a common word). Subsequent spikes eventually resulted in double the typical annual search volume for the word.
On a somewhat different track, the Marist Poll deemed the word “woke” as the most annoying word or phrase in English this year.
According to the polling site, more than one in three Americans think woke is the most irritating word used in conversation. “Whatever,” which held the spot for a decade prior to last year, received 22% followed by the phrase “it is what it is” with 15%.
Regardless of demographic group (including party identification), “woke” was considered to be the most annoying word of 2022, according to the polling site. Last year, “Trump” and “coronavirus” took the top spot in a virtual tie.
The poll carries some weight. Generated by the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion in upstate New York for the past four decades, it is highly regarded as a bellwether of U.S. public opinion.
So here’s hoping those words and phrases give you food for thought. And as we get ready to flip the calendar to 2022 in a few days, stay alert with us for what words will stand out this coming year.