The aim of Distracted Driver Awareness Month, which the state is marking right now, is to convince motorists to put away those cellphones and other distractions and devote their full attention to getting from point A to point B, keeping themselves and others safe.
“Distracted driving is one of the fastest growing safety issues on the roads today,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. “Distracted drivers aren’t just a threat to themselves; they’re a danger to everyone else on the road. The national distracted driving effort focuses on ways to change the behavior of drivers through legislation, enforcement, public awareness and education.”
In a five-year period through 2020, distracted driving played a role in an average of 189 fatal crashes and more than 25,000 injuries each year, the Maryland Department of Transportation reports.
So far this year, there have been 98 people who have died as a result of motor vehicle crashes in Maryland.
Here in Southern Maryland, according to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, the average number of personal injury crashes each year from 2016-2020 that involved distracted drivers was 1,146. And, on average, 19 people died each of those years in the region as a result of these types of crashes.
Potentially deadly distractions include tending to children, shaving, putting on makeup and reading. But using cellphones or other electronic devices is especially distracting.
A typical text takes just five seconds to write and send. But in five seconds, a car traveling at 55 mph will travel the length of a football field. With your attention off the road, it’s like driving that distance while blindfolded.
“Texting or using your phone while driving is extremely dangerous. You’re up to 23 times more likely to crash, putting lives in jeopardy,” MDOT Motor Vehicle Administrator Christine Nizer said in a release. “Put your phone away, and make sure you stay focused.”
Maryland drivers can be ticketed for writing, sending or reading a text or electronic message while driving. The fine is $70 and one point on your license and may increase to $110 and three points if use of the device contributes to a crash. Fines for using a handheld cellphone are $83 for the first offense, $140 for the second offense and $160 for the third offense.
Under Jake’s Law, any driver who causes serious injury or death while using a handheld cellphone or texting may receive a prison sentence of up to three years and a fine of up to $5,000.
“People need to slow down on our local roads and pay attention to what they’re doing behind the wheel so we can all get to our destinations safely,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said in a release. He urged drivers to stay alert, buckle seatbelts and make sure passengers are buckled in as well.
“Do not text using your cellphone while driving, do not eat while driving, do not apply makeup while driving, do not floss while driving,” the release stated. “Your sole job when operating an automobile is to drive.”
MDOT’s Maryland Transportation Authority Police are playing a vital role in statewide enforcement efforts. Other partners, including the Maryland State Police and numerous local and county agencies, are supporting the initiative as well.
The enforcement effort will complement a monthlong statewide media effort. Messages will be broadcast on radio stations and will be seen on social media, websites and billboards.
And, the annual Highway Safety Summit presented by the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office will be back in person this year on April 18 at the Maritime Conference Center in Linthicum. For more, visit https://zerodeathsmd.gov/.
But we shouldn’t need radio broadcasts and blinking highway signs to remind us to use common sense and be mindful of our safety and that of others on the road. Put away the phone, and just drive.