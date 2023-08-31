Monday marks the day when many of us will gather in a backyard setting with family and friends for the unofficial end of summer.

It’s Labor Day, and we’ll celebrate that annual day off like it’s our last, perhaps lounging poolside before it’s closed for the season, and stoking up the grill for burgers and dogs again. Maybe steamed crabs will be on the menu as well.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters