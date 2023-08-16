High school sports in Southern Maryland held tryouts last week, and by this time teams have formed and practices are well underway for football, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf.

And while our student athletes are being monitored by coaches concerned about heat-related illnesses, everyone should be taking the necessary steps to stay healthy while outdoors this time of year.


  

