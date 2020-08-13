Just a couple of weeks ago, volunteer conditioning opened up for high school student athletes across Southern Maryland. Despite the MPSSAA officially postponing fall sports, optional workouts were allowed to continue as long as strict guidelines were followed.
While our student athletes are being monitored by coaches concerned about heat-related illnesses, everyone should be taking the necessary steps to stay healthy while outdoors this time of year.
A crucial means of staving off heat-related illness, whether practicing at a high school or working in your garden, is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. “Water will almost always maintain hydration during work in the heat, as long as you eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat,” according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC states that starting the day fully hydrated makes it easier to remain hydrated while working. “If you are dehydrated when you start work, you may not be able to drink enough to catch up with your body’s need for water,” the CDC states.
The CDC recommends drinking at least 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes. Drinking water regularly at shorter intervals is better than infrequently downing large quantities, the CDC states. Conversely, do not drink more than 48 ounces of water per hour. That could result in the concentration of salt in your blood becoming too low.
Make sure you hydrate after work as well. The CDC states that people generally need several hours to replenish fluids they lost through sweat. “Hydrating after work is even more important if you work in the heat on a regular basis. Chronic dehydration increases the risk for a number of medical conditions, such as kidney stones,” the CDC states.
According to the CDC, sports drinks are OK for maintaining hydration, though they often come with extra sugar. “For prolonged sweating lasting several hours, sports drinks with balanced electrolytes are another option to replace salt lost in sweat,” the CDC states. “Heavy consumption of sports drinks will add unnecessary calories to your diet due to the added sugar.”
In addition, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
According to the CDC, heatstroke is identifiable by a high body temperature, reaching 103 degrees or more; skin that is hot, red, dry or damp; a fast and strong pulse; headache, dizziness, nausea and confusion; and loss of consciousness. The CDC says to call 911 immediately for heatstroke. The person should be moved to a cooler location. Try to lower his or her temperature using cool, wet cloths or a cool bath, but do not give them anything to drink, according to the CDC.
To alleviate symptoms of heat exhaustion, the CDC recommends moving to a cool place, loosening clothes, using cool, wet cloths or taking a cool bath and sipping water.
Heat-related illnesses can be avoided by being careful and drinking plenty of water. We encourage everyone to be mindful of how they feel and watchful of others, both on and off athletic fields, to make sure they are not exhibiting any symptoms of heat-related illnesses this summer.