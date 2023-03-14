Open meetings and public records laws aren’t just about the press. These statutes are in place to help everyday people engage and affect the governmental bodies that make decisions and policies on their behalf. During Sunshine Week, an annual nationwide celebration of access to public information, it’s especially important to recognize that the people have the power.

Keeping elected officials from ducking into the shade is always a great idea. That’s what Sunshine Week is all about. It’s about your right as a citizen to know what your government is doing.