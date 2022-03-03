Last week the Maryland board of education voted to essentially cede authority to local school boards to determine whether students and staff in public schools would still be required to wear masks. A few days later, last Friday, a legislative committee affirmed that decision, placing mask mandates back in the hands of county school boards.
St. Mary’s public schools’ superintendent was first out of the blocks in Southern Maryland to announce the school system’s mask mandate would be rescinded, as of Monday, Feb. 28. That applied to all students and staff in schools, with the exception of Head Start students and the teachers and other staff who work directly with those young children.
Calvert’s superintendent then sent a letter stating that county’s public schools would no longer require masks as of March 1 – mirroring the language and date from the state school board. Social media folks immediately jumped on Superintendent Daniel Curry and, to a lesser extent, the Calvert school board saying the mandate should have been rescinded as of Monday, one day sooner. Those folks apparently never were taught the “pick your battles” adage most parents learn early on in child rearing. One day sooner needed all of that vitriol – really?
Anyways, Charles school board met Monday evening and voted 7 to 1 to follow suit, doing away with its schools’ mask mandate effective the next day.
And all three systems, following new guidelines released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eliminated the required use of masks on school buses, too.
“I encourage parents to have conversations with their children about respecting the decisions of others,” Charles public schools’ Superintendent Maria Navarro said. “I also encourage all community members to make whatever masking decisions best suit themselves and their families.”
So, now that we’re a few days into relaxing a mask mandate that has been in place since schools reopened following the dreaded days of virtual learning, it’s an appropriate time to pause and, well, take a breath. By all measures of COVID-19 prevalence – including positivity rates, hospitalizations and case numbers – the virus is on a dramatic downswing yet again. Following the record-setting number of cases due to the omicron variant, it seems like the good old days of last summer following vaccinations when people felt “free” again. Here’s to hoping that’ll last.
It seems like the right time for making masks optional in schools. Many parents (and others not directly associated with public schools) have been outraged that children have been required to wear masks to help keep them and their loved ones safe. That alone is certainly no reason to relax the mandate, but coupled with the declining numbers, it’s a fair decision. While some kids (and teachers, let’s not forget about them) continue to have no problem at all wearing a mask in school, it can by some opinions impact a young person’s social development by doing away with facial cues and expressions. And, who doesn’t love seeing a young child’s smile?
Maybe it’s a good idea to say educators and even politicians who abided by the prevailing science to institute the original mask mandates in schools really did have people’s best interests in mind. Any parent or student can easily recall the dreaded days of 100% virtual learning, and many were more than willing to don a mask a few hours a day in order to return to some level of normalcy.
There were clear paths marked out to rescind the mandates, whether based on percentages of vaccinated students or reaching multiple weeks of low transmission within a county. None of those previous metrics have been met (although they likely would have been within a week or so), but most can see the numbers are extremely low now, so it’s probably worth a shot.
Lastly, let’s show respect to those who choose to still wear masks in schools, whether for their own level of health comfort, because they are immunocompromised or maybe because they live with a close family member who is immunocompromised. It’s not hurting you, and likely could help you in terms of cutting down on any potential ongoing spread of the virus.