Southern Maryland News is excited to announce the launch of a special new page highlighting what makes our community so special. We’re calling it “The Bright Side,” a showcase for positive stories from around the Fifth District of Maryland.
While we are covering the difficult issues faced in Southern Maryland — some in line with national and state matters and others unique to our communities here — it also is important to take time out and celebrate the good news our friends and neighbors have to share.
On The Bright Side, you’ll find stories about community members helping those in need and about local residents who achieved their dream of opening their own business.
We will be celebrating our students’ success stories in our schools and away at colleges and universities. We will have features on our educators, coaches, mentors and volunteers who are helping shape our community’s next generation of leaders, and share with readers announcements of births, marriages and other life celebrations.
There is so much good news to share from around Southern Maryland, so many celebrations, so many stories to warm the heart. We are going to look to The Bright Side as a place for featuring these stories.
And, we want you to be a part of it.
What put a smile on your face this week? What touched your heart and reminded you how special this place is that we call home? Did someone reach out to you in a moment that you needed a little extra support? Tell us all about it.
Send us your birth announcements, engagement and wedding announcements, and anniversaries. Share these important milestones with us and your fellow community members throughout the region.
Did you start a new job, get a promotion or celebrate a work anniversary? Let us know.
We also would love to share your photos. A beautiful sunset, a day on the water or on the farm, a forest friend spotted during a nature hike, even a happy day with your children or grandchildren at the playground — send a photo along for a chance to be highlighted on The Bright Side. As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.
Our communities here in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties are special. The water, the rolling fields, the majestic woodlands, all make this a beautiful place to call home.
But beyond the scenery, what really makes our community special is the people — you. So, look on The Bright Side (located in the Community section) and see what your friends and neighbors are doing, see what they’re celebrating, see what makes this place we call home so special.
Everyone has a story to share and we are here to help spread the news. We want to hear from you. Send your stories and photos to community@somdnews.com.