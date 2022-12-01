There was a time when a round trip by car from anywhere in St. Mary’s County to Solomons was quite a journey — if you even needed to go there for anything. Up Route 5 to Hughesville in Charles County, then east on Route 231 across the drawbridge in Benedict, then turning right at Prince Frederick on Route 2/4 just to head back south again to the southernmost tip of Calvert County.
All of that changed 45 years ago this month, when the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge — a two-lane span soaring high above the deep channel of the Patuxent River to accommodate taller, oceangoing ships — opened for traffic. Trips of at least an hour were instantly reduced to mere minutes for many, cutting the distance from California to Solomons of more than 50 miles to less than 5 miles.
To say both sides of the bridge have benefitted from that concrete, steel and asphalt connection would be a gross understatement. Solomons has morphed from a sleepy fishing village to a tony entertainment and dining hot spot. Folks from Calvert have been able to get to work at Naval Air Station Patuxent River much more easily — and to stay and shop in St. Mary’s. Similarly, folks from St. Mary’s can get to all points in Calvert and beyond quicker and more efficiently.
Driving all of this, of course, has been the ongoing success and growth of the Navy base as this area gets bigger and stronger, after each base realignment and closure process elsewhere brings even more important work to what is already the hub of American naval aviation.
The bridge had been a dream for years before its actual construction. The real visionary in all of this back in the mid-1960s was J. Frank Raley, a Democratic state senator representing St. Mary’s County and for whom a section of Route 235 was dedicated several years back. He noted that Southern Maryland was already losing money as slot machines were being abolished by state law (and he was in favor of that abolition, rightly seeing slots as a tax on the poor). Another drain on the local economy was a cut in tobacco prices, at a time when many in this community were still farmers and watermen. The new bridge across the Patuxent was a necessity for stimulating the economy of Southern Maryland, Raley argued.
And he was right. From the time the bridge was first approved and given a $10 million price tag, through the time it opened in 1977 at more than double that cost, through today, the region has grown by leaps and bounds.
Indeed, Southern Maryland has become too big for its bridges.
The Johnson bridge has been a daily reminder of that. Figured to carry 1,400 vehicles a day when it opened 40 years ago, its two lanes are now crowded by about 30,000 each day. Serious accidents aside, if a car even stalls on the span, traffic is choked into a bottleneck from NAS Pax River on one side to near Lusby on the other.
But while other bridges in the state — like the newly opened Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge over the Potomac between Charles County and Virginia — were given priority funding, the political push for the Johnson bridge languishes in comparison.
Considerable amounts of money and time have been allocated for plans for a new, modern span which can handle the volume of traffic the Patuxent bridge sees, but nothing has happened yet. And, as at least one St. Mary’s commissioner has pointed out, it’s not likely to happen in the lifetimes of those most directly affected by it now.
But that’s a discussion for another time. For now, let’s celebrate how that bridge (named for an early governor of Maryland who was born in Calvert before making his name in Frederick) has more closely linked two counties, and has been instrumental in the progress of the entire region.