There was a time when a round trip by car from anywhere in St. Mary’s County to Solomons was quite a journey — if you even needed to go there for anything. Up Route 5 to Hughesville in Charles County, then east on Route 231 across the drawbridge in Benedict, then turning right at Prince Frederick on Route 2/4 just to head back south again to the southernmost tip of Calvert County.

All of that changed 45 years ago this month, when the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge — a two-lane span soaring high above the deep channel of the Patuxent River to accommodate taller, oceangoing ships — opened for traffic. Trips of at least an hour were instantly reduced to mere minutes for many, cutting the distance from California to Solomons of more than 50 miles to less than 5 miles.