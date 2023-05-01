For more the 70 years, May has been recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. But as caregivers in the field will tell you, the past few years have seen an unprecedented increase in the need for mental health assistance and treatment as the coronavirus pandemic upended life for everyone. And, even as things return to "normal," the aftereffects of the pandemic are continuing to be felt by many.

For those experiencing a mental health issue or who know someone who is, there is a very important message to take to heart: You are not alone.