For more the 70 years, May has been recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. But as caregivers in the field will tell you, the past few years have seen an unprecedented increase in the need for mental health assistance and treatment as the coronavirus pandemic upended life for everyone. And, even as things return to "normal," the aftereffects of the pandemic are continuing to be felt by many.
For those experiencing a mental health issue or who know someone who is, there is a very important message to take to heart: You are not alone.
There is assistance available. There are dedicated mental health care professionals here ready to offer treatment and provide support.
A news release from National Alliance on Mental Health Issues reiterates statements from fellow mental health organizations and experts about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic on so many people. According to NAMI, annually about 1 in 5 Americans reported a mental health condition. In the first year of the pandemic rose to 2 in 5 or higher, NAMI states.
According to a news release from NAMI, its goal is to have a “shared vision where anyone affected by mental health conditions can get the appropriate support and quality of care to live healthy, fulfilling lives — a nation where no one feels alone in their struggle.”
In addition to private practices, nonprofit organizations like NAMI, Pathways, Southern Maryland Community Network and the Tri-County Youth Services Bureau are available for residents here who need help. We encourage anyone who needs mental health assistance or knows someone who does to reach out for help.
Contact the local NAMI affiliate in Southern Maryland via phone at 301-392-7109 or the state help line at 410-884-8691. Pathways has locations in Hollywood (301-373-3065, ext. 241), Lexington Park (301-373-3065, ext. 339), Upper Marlboro (240-339-1306) and Waldorf (301-374-9137).
Southern Maryland Community Network can be reached in all three counties at different numbers. For Charles County, call 301-932-9146; for St. Mary’s County, call 301-475-9315; for Calvert County and the main office, call 410-535-4787. SMCN also accepts text messages at 410-535-4787.
Tri-County Youth Services Bureau can be reached at 301-645-1837.
And, for anywhere in the United States, go to https://findtreatment.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357) to find local resources and help for mental and substance abuse disorders. Those in distress can also call or text 988 to reach the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline anytime to get free and confidential support.
Remember: You are not alone. There is help available. There is nothing wrong with reaching out for help or accepting help offered by those closest to you. There are people ready to help you take that first step.