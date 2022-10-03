Sometimes, new traffic laws reflect what people are already doing anyway – they are a legislation of common sense. Other times, new laws bring meaningful change.
There’s a mixture of that in new Maryland laws that were passed by the General Assembly earlier this year that went into effect on Saturday, Oct. 1.
A key measure now in effect is Senate Bill 147, which expands Maryland’s Move Over Law. The revision requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle that is stopped or parked and displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. Previously, the “move over or slow down” provision applied only when approaching law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks and emergency response vehicles and equipment.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) last week declared October as Move Over Awareness Month in recognition of the expanded law.
“Moving over and slowing down when passing a vehicle stopped on the highway isn’t just a matter of following the law – it is about saving lives,” Hogan said. “This is especially critical to protect the crews and first responders who are working on the roads within inches of fast-moving traffic. We can all do our part to make sure that everyone gets where they’re going safely.”
Last year, 1,847 citations were issued for move-over violations in Maryland.
Another new law will, in theory, make commuters a little happier and hopefully less stressed. House Bill 222 requires the driver of a vehicle traveling slower than the general speed of traffic on an interstate highway in a rural area to drive the vehicle in the right-hand lane. The law also mandates that the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration include information about this requirement in the state’s driver education curriculum.
In other words, slower traffic should stay to the right.
Senate Bill 176 is designed to help protect infants and toddlers in the event of a crash while also providing caregivers with clear guidance on child passenger safety. The new law requires a child under age 2 being transported in a motor vehicle to be secured in a rear-facing child safety seat that complies with federal regulations until the child reaches the manufacturer’s weight or height limit for the child safety seat. More information and resources can be found through MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office website.
Another measure, Senate Bill 218, allows the MVA to issue a temporary renewal for qualified individuals for up to two years for driver’s licenses and ID cards. The bill was introduced by MDOT MVA as a result of lessons learned during COVID-19.
Prior to enactment of SB 218, the MVA could only extend driver’s licenses and ID cards for 90 days, which was not sufficient under certain circumstances, for instance active-duty military members, students studying outside the state and those who are at risk during state of emergency.
Another new law, based on House Bill 157, aims to bring us a little bit into the future. It prohibits a person from stopping, standing or parking a vehicle that is not a plug-in electric drive vehicle plugged into charging equipment in a parking space that is designated for the use of plug-in electric drive vehicles.
Dozens of other laws also went into effect Oct. 1 unrelated to traffic. A couple of standouts include changing the legal age to be married in Maryland from 15 to 17 (17-year-olds need parental consent), the Child Interrogation Protection Act, which prohibits police from interrogating a child without the presence of a parent, guardian or attorney (except in some situations where there is an immediate public safety concern), and a gun safety law that requires stores that sell guns to have certain minimum security measures.
So take note of the new laws that went into effect this week on our roadways and other aspects of our lives, and be careful out there.