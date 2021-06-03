Memorial Day has passed and summer is straight ahead. There are many things to look forward to as area high schools have or currently are celebrating graduates.
Coming up Saturday, June 5, is National Trails Day, and one thing that we can all agree on in Southern Maryland is there are ample places to get out and enjoy nature in any of the three counties.
Which county has the best trails?
According to the National Park Foundation, National Trail Day is "a day dedicated to connecting people to trails and uniting all muscle-powered trail activities — from hiking and biking to climbing and paddling — behind this common goal."
The National Park Foundation calls on people to #RecreateResponsibly, writing in a release to "plan ahead, pack essentials, practice physical distancing, and leave no trace — be sure to take your trash with you when you leave. All this improves safety for you and your fellow park-goers, while protecting and respecting landscapes and waterways for all. We hope to see you out there on Saturday — preserving, advocating for, and enjoying the trails that mean so much to all of us."
Nature has an ugly side, however, and now that season is upon us. Not only did Tuesday mark the opening of hurricane season, June is also Flood Awareness Month.
The St. Mary's County government released some hurricane guidance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this week that predicts another "above-normal Atlantic hurricane season."
The NOAA Climate Prediction Center states that "for 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major storms (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence."
Steve Walker, St. Mary's director of emergency services, wrote in the release, “With last year’s record-breaking season, historic rainfall, and flooding ... citizens need to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season. Disasters will not wait; neither should you. So, as we continue our efforts with the recovery from coronavirus, we need to keep leaning forward and preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.”
Prince George's County government sent out a "Tuesday Tip" this week to remind people to check with their insurance company to make sure you are covered in case of flood damage, especially if you live in an area prone to flooding.
Parents are encouraged to educate their children on the difference between a warning and a watch, and everyone should have a kit prepared in case a hurricane or tropical storm hits and the flood waters begin to rise.
Despite a chilly Memorial Day weekend, nothing but warm weather appears to be here to stay now. We encourage all to take advantage of the plethora of county, state and national parks in our area and across the region.
Be prepared this month — for fun or severe weather.