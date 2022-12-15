Now that we are halfway through December it’s time to turn our attention to the winter season, which officially starts next Wednesday. Although we have experienced rather mild temps, we know that it is time to start preparing for the cold in addition to the upcoming winter holidays.

Among the several hazards that winter weather brings are the health risks posed by sustained exposure to extreme cold. It can lower body temperature, which weakens the immune system, and it can exacerbate chronic diseases like asthma, arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular and lung disease, among others.