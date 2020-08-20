Even in this age of instant information, and the notion that most everything useful must already have been invented or done, America’s beating the Soviets in the space race by successfully landing Apollo 11 on the moon July 20, 1969, remains a really big deal. It was equal parts militarism, science and sport, all played out under the icy cover of the Cold War.
For millennia, human beings have gazed into the night sky at our satellite, our nearest celestial neighbor, our moon. It has been the subject of myth and legend, of music and poetry. It governs our tides and, when full, lights our nights.
It’s nearly a quarter of a million miles away. And so far, only 12 humans have set foot on it, the most recent just before Christmas in 1972. Four of them are still living as of this writing, now in their 80s. These men walked on the moon. Hopped on it, planted a flag on it, hit a golf ball on it. Amazing.
As chronicled in Tom Wolfe’s epic novel “The Right Stuff,” our own Naval Air Station Patuxent River has had a major hand in the space program. In fact, four of the seven original Mercury astronauts were graduates of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School right here at Pax River. Many other of NASA’s finest, from eventual Gemini and Apollo crews to space shuttle astronauts, have worked and studied in St. Mary’s County as they aimed for the stars. The naval base was their launching pad even before Cape Canaveral was.
Also, one of Southern Maryland’s biggest defense contractors built the lunar module, the craft that actually landed on — and lifted off from — the moon’s surface.
Speaking of the moon’s surface, just last week the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum unveiled that it now has a piece of the moon on display. This lunar sample is on permanent loan from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
In 2009, NASA gave each of the pioneer astronauts, those from Mercury, Gemini and Apollo, or their surviving relatives, the Ambassador of Exploration award on the condition it be housed in the institution of their choosing. Capt. James “Jim” Lovell, most famous for his role as commander of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission, chose the Pax museum to be the home for his award. This was in recognition of his time as a student at the U. S. Naval Test Pilot School and Strike Aircraft Test (now VX-23) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The lunar sample is a part of the new Naval Aviation in Space exhibit developed to tell the story of the contributions of the U.S. Navy and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in particular, toward furthering the United States’ goals to explore space.
The Pax museum is open — with reduced hours due to COVID-19 — but we encourage you to learn more about the history of the moon-landing through the local Southern Maryland lens.