This Sunday a beloved tradition will continue as people gather on a beach of the Patuxent River and wade in as a statement of solidarity to protecting the local waterway. The thing is, though, one person tied to the event – the most important person – will not be there this year.
Former state senator Bernie Fowler will not, for the first time since 1988, lead the wade-in. Fowler passed away last Dec. 12 at the age of 97.
Thankfully, though, others will carry on what Fowler started, by joining hands with friends, family, politicians and all manner of anti-pollution advocates to wade into the Patuxent River to test its health.
While it will be sad not to see Fowler in his signature overalls and American flag-festooned straw hat, it will be good to know his legacy is being carried on by his family and others. For decades, each June Fowler would wander into the river until he could no longer see his sneakers, marking the water’s depth level as his “Sneaker Index” — an informal means of measuring the river’s clarity.
Of course, the Sneaker Index is by no means scientific, but its symbolism is a powerful reminder of how important conservation and fighting pollution are.
It’s hard to argue that anyone had been a more staunch advocate for keeping the Patuxent clean than Fowler. In fact, when he first aspired to public office in 1970, the Democrat ran for Calvert County commissioner largely on the platform of making the river healthier. So great was his passion for the river, in fact, that he spearheaded a lawsuit by the three Southern Maryland counties against the upriver Patuxent counties over the pollution they were habitually dumping into the river and, farther downstream, the Chesapeake Bay. The lawsuit eventually forced the state, as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to enact stricter pollution control measures.
After three terms at the commissioners table in Prince Frederick, Fowler won election in 1982 as the shared state senator for St. Mary’s and southern Calvert, serving in that capacity until 1994. All the while, he continued to make the vitality of the largest river contained completely within Maryland his most valuable project.
So his wading out into his beloved river was never just some folksy demonstration. As much as anyone, Bernie Fowler was the Patuxent River.
This year’s event will be held this Sunday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard.
And, the day before the wade-in, Fowler’s family will be holding a celebration of life ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Calvert High School auditorium. All are invited to attend and pay homage to the former senator and environmental activist.
The annual wade-in event draws a large crowd and, aside from providing a yearly basis upon which to measure and compare progress in watershed cleanup efforts, serves as a platform for advocates of the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay to call for improvement efforts.
Indeed, Fowler’s five decades of fighting state and federal policies to improve the waterway he grew up along and, by extension, the greater Chesapeake Bay watershed have not been in vain. Reports in recent years suggest the bay’s health is improving overall, and environmental advocates and legislators alike attribute this to actions taken at the state and federal levels to reduce pollution and boost ecosystem health.
But there’s certainly more work to do. Crab and fish numbers continue to rollercoaster from year to year, and the continued building on and near shorelines in the state only adds to the pollution problems caused by our ever-growing population.
So perhaps it’s more important now than ever in the last several years to turn our collective attention toward the health of our waterways. We encourage all who share concern and love for the Patuxent to come out Sunday and get your feet wet. Whether you are watermen, farmers, stalwart environmentalists or simply those who enjoy recreation along the river, we urge you all to join the former senator’s legacy this weekend and renew the enthusiasm to restore this most precious natural resource.
By the way, an old pair of sneakers is recommended.