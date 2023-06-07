This Sunday a beloved tradition will continue as people gather on a beach of the Patuxent River and wade in as a statement of solidarity to protecting the local waterway. The thing is, though, one person tied to the event — the most important person — will not be there this year.

Former state senator Bernie Fowler will not, for the first time since 1988, lead the wade-in. Fowler passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at the age of 97.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters