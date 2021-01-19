The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 92 years old last Friday, had he not been murdered by an assassin's bullet 52 years earlier at the age of 39.
We observed King's birthday on Monday, as our nation is perhaps at its most turbulent since the pastor from Georgia became the face of the Civil Rights movement. We watched videos of peaceful protestors last year being met with violence by police that were all-too reminiscent of footage from the 1960s.
Here in Southern Maryland, virtual prayer services were held to honor King's legacy, and we have been happy to see that we have community leaders here working with our elected officials to address issues of equity and equality.
The landmark civil rights legislation that King and so many others fought for did not eradicate the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow.
Those legacies institutionalized walls between community members, separating us for centuries. We see that separation in neighborhoods and schools, churches and businesses. The false idea of "separate but equal" did not end with Brown v. Board of Education.
Even as King continued to fight for civil rights, he came to question where it was all heading.
"We have fought hard and long for integration, as I believe we should have, and I know that we will win. But I've come to believe we're integrating into a burning house," Harry Belfonte remembers King telling him. "Until we commit ourselves to ensuring that the underclass is given justice and opportunity, we will continue to perpetuate the anger and violence that tears at the soul of this nation."
And that is what ties equality with equity — why to have one, you need to ensure the other.
As it was in King's day, so it is still today. Much of what has kept down that "underclass" among the Black community are those long arms of Jim Crow continuing to stretch out of the past and maintain their grip on following generations.
But King was speaking more broadly of impoverished communities. He was talking about the poor of every race, every ethnicity. He was talking about every single family that struggles to put food on the table, to keep a roof over their head, to break out of the cycle of multi-generational poverty.
It is not on any one person's shoulders to bring us all together. It is on each and every one of us.
It is on us as individuals to dismiss divisive rhetoric. It is on us as individuals to look past ourselves and see our neighbors. It is on us as individuals to reach out, to help.
Together, we can tear down the walls. We can unite. And we can continue to move forward King's legacy — his dream — of equity and equality for all.