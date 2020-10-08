Every election, it is our duty to bring you as much information as possible. This year is no different, as our full voter’s guide is in this very edition of Southern Maryland News. This year, as we have done for the past several election cycles as well, we have decided not to offer endorsements in any of the races.
Each local candidate in a contested race has been asked questions specific to their hopeful seat. As many of you may have guessed, COVID-19 was the heaviest subject, especially for our school board hopefuls.
As we have written about over the past two months, each of our three public school systems have made decisions about in-person learning, changed their minds, adjusted their plans and changed their minds again, all in the name of what’s best for the students and school employees.
What we as members of the community want to know is how they’ve viewed the handling of education in the midst of a pandemic, how they may have handled things differently, and how they plan on taking action if voted onto the board. We also asked the school board candidates questions about equity, whether drug and alcohol abuse is pervasive in schools, and why they are the better choice.
There are four contested seats open for two school boards in Southern Maryland, two in St. Mary’s County and two in Calvert County.
Dawn Balinski, the incumbent for Calvert board of education District 1, will face Chad Leo. In Calvert’s District 2, Antoine White is on the ballot against Dawn Keen, although Keen may have dropped out of the race according to a local political committee. In addition, Inez Claggett is the lone candidate for Calvert’s District 3.
For St. Mary’s board of education, District 2 incumbent Jim Davis will face Heather Marin Earhart. Cathy Allen, current vice chair and incumbent of the St. Mary’s board’s at-large seat, will face DeForest Rathbone. Long-time incumbent Mary Washington is the sole candidate for St. Mary’s District 4.
Similarly, for incumbent Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and his Republican opponent, Chris Palombi, we want to know what they thought of Maryland’s response to COVID-19 and what our progress has been as a state and most importantly to us, as a region, as they vie for the House of Representative seat for District 5.
We are no strangers to military and veterans in this area, so we felt it important to learn what Hoyer and Palombi will do for the armed forces if elected to office, as well as what their thoughts are on climate change and why they are the better choice to represent Southern Maryland in Washington, D.C.
Finally, in Charles County, Judge Patrick Devine is seeking reelection to serve on the Circuit Court. His opponent is Makeba Gibbs, a lawyer from La Plata. We felt it important to better understand what sets them apart from their opponent.
We see these pages as yet one more opportunity to let the candidates speak directly to Southern Maryland voters. That’s especially important because our political letters to the editor policy doesn’t permit candidates to write in, unless they are replying to editorial criticism from Southern Maryland News, disputing news reporting, or replying to an inaccurate attack from another letter writer.
Of course, if a candidate has a legitimate response to something said by an opponent in today’s special pages, he or she is invited to write to us — but only if what was originally said by the opponent is untrue. Candidates can’t write in rebuttal just because they didn’t like what was said. Even then, such letters of reply may be printed at the sole discretion of the editor. And the word limit on those letters is the same for all letters on this page: 600 words. That length should be more than sufficient to get your point across.
So we hope you find today’s election pages helpful and informative, and you’ll be inspired to do your civic duty and vote, whether it is through sending in or dropping off a mail-in ballot (which has already begun), during early voting from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, or in the booth on Election Day Nov. 4.