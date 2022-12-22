At last, the holiday season is here. The first official day of winter was Wednesday, and now Christmas and other holidays are upon us.
It’s time to get together with family and friends and exchange pleasantries as much as gifts. It’s time to relax and enjoy. And make memories, maybe while reminiscing about holidays past.
And as we celebrate the joy of the season, it seems there is no better time of year to be surrounded by the friendly faces of those we love. It’s extra special after many celebrations over the last couple years were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic changed the way we lived our lives. And while dangers still persist, family gatherings can once again be held, as long as they are done safely.
Now in our third pandemic Christmas, things hopefully will be more or less back to normal.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.” Nearly all folks are eligible nowadays, including for the newest bivalent vaccine.
Guidelines for those exposed to COVID-19 have evolved, and the most recent, put into effect in August, say that if someone thinks they were exposed to the virus they should wear a mask for 10 days when around others, and test on the fifth day after the potential exposure. Those who test positive should isolate for at least five days, depending on whether symptoms improve. For more, see the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.
That said, it’s not hard to miss news about the other two diseases going around this season — the flu and RSV. Basic advice holds true — stay home and away from others if you’re feeling sick. No one wants to be remembered as that guy or gal who came to the party feeling bad and got everyone else sick, too.
Some of us may have family in other states, or even other countries. Some may have loved ones serving overseas this holiday.
Some may have family living just across the street. And many who have shared the holidays with us in the past have passed on.
Indeed, it may not be possible for some to see their families this Christmas, but we hope that wherever they are, they are in good company. And wherever each of our readers plans to celebrate this special time of year, we hope you find yourselves warm, safe and in good company.
We also understand not every one of our readers celebrates the Christmas season. Nevertheless, we wish you a happy and healthy final week of 2022. May you ring in the new year with laughter, hope and the ones you love close beside you.
Be safe this holiday season, and especially take care not to get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol. Local sheriff’s offices and Maryland State Police barracks continue to urge residents to plan ahead before Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties — have a designated driver, or call a ride share service for a sober ride home.
So spend the next two weekends with friends and family, but take steps to do so safely. Let’s help our first responders work as little as possible this holiday season so they, too, can share in the festivities.
Here’s to continued holiday memory making — not just the tangible ones, but also those treasured deep inside.