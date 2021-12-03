Southern Maryland was a very different place 80 years ago. There was no naval base yet. Tobacco was hanging and curing in barns all across the county. Many watermen were taking a day of rest from tonging for oysters. People were returning from church services and settling in at home on a quiet Sunday early afternoon.
Half a world away, though, in the U.S. territory of Hawaii, it was a different story. The morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese planes attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, on the island of Oahu. When it was all said and done, about 20 vessels were damaged or sunk and more than 2,400 military personnel and civilians were killed.
The United States, which had retreated into a period of relative isolationism following the first huge and awful world war, was pulled into another global confrontation. President Franklin D. Roosevelt urged Congress to declare war on the empire of Japan, and Nazi Germany, Japan’s ally, in turn declared war on America.
Several local men were among the many U.S. service members with direct connections to Pearl Harbor on that fateful day, that day Roosevelt said would “live in infamy.”
Among those 429 men killed on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor was Albert Eugene Hayden, who was born in Piney Point. He had already served a long career in the Navy, having been aboard the battleship USS Texas in the North Sea.
Hayden had attended Leonard Hall and the Charlotte Hall Military Academy as a young man. After more than seven decades, his remains were finally brought home to rest in 2016 after DNA testing positively identified them.
The mobilization of America after the attack reverberated in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, which sent hundreds of people to war.
Of course, the region’s economy changed immediately and forever with the planning and building of Patuxent River Naval Air Station, which opened in 1943. Today, the base is St. Mary’s economic engine, employing some 22,000 people. Many in Calvert commute to the base, and other bases in the region, including Naval Support Facility Indian Head Charles County and Joint Base Andrews.
And after Pearl Harbor, the United States did recover — after six months the U.S. carrier fleet dealt a decisive blow to Japan’s navy in June 1942 at the Battle of Midway, sinking four Japanese aircraft carriers. Then came the start of the U.S. island-hopping campaign and the eventual defeat of the Japanese Empire and Nazi German in 1945.
It’s important to remember the cost of that success. Southern Maryland and the nation owe a debt of gratitude to heroes like Hayden and so many others for their service.