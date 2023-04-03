The March 17 article in the Southern Maryland News titled “Region’s schools get good ‘report card’ grades” reported on the 2022 Maryland School Report Card.
Keep in mind that in 2019 the state replaced the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) with a new standardized test called the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP). It is “comprehensive” in that school performance is based 65% on pupils’ academic achievement and 35% on school “quality.”
The Maryland School Report Card grades schools on a five-star metric. In St. Mary’s County with 18 elementary schools, three earned five stars, 12 earned four stars, two earned three stars and one earned two stars. To earn five stars requires a minimum score of 75%; four stars is 60-74.9%; three stars is 45-59.9%; two stars is 30-49.9%; and, one star is less than 30%.
Following his state-of-the-schools report on March 23, St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith reportedly said, “Based on the report card itself, the majority of our schools are 4-star schools, which I equate to a B.” Since when does 60-74.9% equal a B grade?
Looking deeper into the Report Card, the overall average proficiency of elementary school pupils is 36% in mathematics and 49% in English/language arts. The convenient excuse is to blame the two years of COVID-19, but the reality is that this deficiency predates COVID. The PARCC percentages for the third, fourth and fifth grades in 2019 were 47% in mathematics and 49% in English/language arts.
The worthlessness of the Report Card, for example, is that Greenview Knolls Elementary received four stars, but its pupils are only 19% proficient in mathematics and 38% proficient in English/language arts.
At issue is the efficacy of teaching children how to learn. In 2020, Smith criticized the state board of education’s concept of proficiency. He said, “They said to everybody in the state of Maryland, everything below a B isn’t proficient,” which he reportedly called “elitist” (Southern Maryland News, “State makes changes to MCAP, MISA,” on March 13, 2020). Apparently, to Smith academic proficiency is subjective when viewed through the lens of “equity.”
In its failed attempts over decades to reduce/eliminate the scholastic “achievement gap” between race/ethnic-based pupil identity groups, the resulting “dumbing-down” of the public schools is evident. Changing the standardized tests to influence the public’s perception of schools is a means to conceal mediocrity.
In my opinion, it is not COVID but the ill-conceived responses that are partially at fault. It was unnecessary to close the public schools, but neither the board of education nor the superintendent questioned this flawed decision. The substitution of classroom instruction with at-home “virtual learning” was incompetent. These are self-inflicted harms to the school system. To his credit, Smith said at the March 22 school board meeting that if there is another pandemic, “I’m not going to do it again.”
Whether the testing data is PARCC or MCAP, the results are a compelling argument in favor of school choice to give parents an alternative to a failing public school system that is seemingly more concerned with equity, gender identity and social/emotional learning than education.