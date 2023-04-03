The March 17 article in the Southern Maryland News titled “Region’s schools get good ‘report card’ grades” reported on the 2022 Maryland School Report Card.

Keep in mind that in 2019 the state replaced the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) with a new standardized test called the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP). It is “comprehensive” in that school performance is based 65% on pupils’ academic achievement and 35% on school “quality.”