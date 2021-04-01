Throughout this whole month, just as in Aprils past, you may notice various homes, businesses and landmarks in Southern Maryland decorated in blue lights. It’s not because they’re feeling particularly festive this time of year, but because they’re honoring a tradition started by advocates to raise awareness of autism.
The campaign kicks off, today, April 2, as World Autism Awareness Day.
According to the nonprofit group Autism Speaks, autism — or autism spectrum disorder — can include a range of conditions related to challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication and unique strengths and differences.
According to the group, 1 in 54 children and 1 in 45 adults are on the autism spectrum.
The spectrum comes into play in that it isn’t a one-size-fits-all diagnosis. There are varying degrees of severity, and one individual with autism’s most challenging obstacle may be another individual’s most revered strength.
Because of this wide range of differences, schools can often find it hard to cater to individual students on the autism spectrum, and law enforcement often doesn’t know how best to handle calls involving someone with autism. That is improving through awareness and sensitivity.
But not all members of the community are knowledgeable about autism. And that’s the basis behind the Autism Speaks Light It Up Blue campaign, a portion of the commemoration of Autism Awareness Month.
This month, the Southern Maryland community will surely celebrate awareness of autism in a number of ways, although many of the usual events are not able to occur because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Locally, we have Autism Spectrum Support Group of Southern Maryland to assist families and raise awareness of autism. There are monthly meetings in each Southern Maryland county, and the nonprofit group maintains a Facebook page to share information. To get more information about the support group, email info@autismsupport-somd.org or go to autismsupport-somd.org.
And, if you see blue lights this month, do whatever you can to help the cause of autism awareness and support.