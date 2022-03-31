Throughout this whole month, just as in Aprils past, you may notice various homes, businesses and landmarks in Southern Maryland decorated in blue lights. It’s not because they’re feeling particularly festive this time of year, but because they’re honoring a tradition started by advocates to raise awareness of autism.
According to the nonprofit group Autism Speaks, autism — or autism spectrum disorder — can include a range of conditions related to challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication and unique strengths and differences. The spectrum comes into play in that it isn’t a one-size-fits-all diagnosis. There are varying degrees of severity, and one individual with autism’s most challenging obstacle may be another individual’s most revered strength.
Because of this wide range of differences, schools can often find it hard to cater to individual students on the autism spectrum, and law enforcement often doesn’t know how best to handle calls involving someone with autism. That is improving through awareness and sensitivity.
But not all members of the community are knowledgeable about autism. And that’s the basis behind the Autism Speaks Light It Up Blue campaign, a portion of the commemoration of Autism Awareness Month.
And, tomorrow, April 2, is World Autism Awareness Day.
The Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives earlier this year announced a listening tour webinar series, “The State of Autism,” to engage and learn from stakeholders as the office seeks to build a strategic plan for Maryland.
“Autism is a complex developmental disorder that has a very active community of concerned citizens,” Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Executive Director Steven McAdams said in a release. “As we seek to provide better resources for the community, it is important for us to listen and take stock of what is needed.”
Webinars, hosted by Katie Gandy, Maryland’s State Coordinator for Autism Strategy, were held for St. Mary’s and Charles County last month. The final Southern Maryland webinar will be held on Tuesday, April 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for Calvert County. For more, go to https://goci.maryland.gov/ and click on the link for Autism.
Locally, there are several groups that cater toward autism education and awareness, including The Arc Southern Maryland, Pathfinders for Autism and The Autism Project. In fact, Northern High School’s student government association is hosting the Spring Sprint 5K and Health Fair this Saturday, April 2, at the school in Owings to raise money for The Autism Project. Registration begins at 8 a.m. for the 9 a.m. race; visit the group’s Facebook or website page for more information.
So if you see blue lights this month, do whatever you can to help the cause of autism awareness and support. And, use the hashtag #lightitupblue across social media platforms to share your own experiences.