Throughout this whole month, just as in Aprils past, you may notice various homes, businesses and landmarks in Southern Maryland decorated in blue lights. It’s not because they’re feeling particularly festive this time of year, but because they’re honoring a tradition started by advocates to raise awareness of autism.
According to the nonprofit group Autism Speaks, autism — or autism spectrum disorder — can include a range of conditions related to challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication and unique strengths and differences. The spectrum comes into play in that it isn’t a one-size-fits-all diagnosis. There are varying degrees of severity, and one individual with autism’s most challenging obstacle may be another individual’s most revered strength.
Because of this wide range of differences, schools can often find it hard to cater to individual students on the autism spectrum, and law enforcement often doesn’t know how best to handle calls involving someone with autism. That is improving through awareness and sensitivity.
But not all members of the community are knowledgeable about autism. And that’s the basis behind the Autism Speaks Light It Up Blue campaign, a portion of the commemoration of Autism Awareness Month.
In addition to the month designation, each year April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day.
The Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives has an Autism Advisory Group created in 2021 to enhance outreach and education about autism in Maryland.
The group meets quarterly, and the public can sign up to speak at meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for April 18. For more information, go to https://goci.maryland.gov/autism/.
Locally, there are several groups that cater toward autism education and awareness, including The Arc Southern Maryland, The Autism Project and Pathfinders for Autism.
Pathfinders for Autism, one of if not the largest autism organizations in the state, will be especially busy during the month of April at locations around Maryland. On April 30, the group will be part of the La Plata Police Autism Resource Fair.
So if you see blue lights this month, do whatever you can to help the cause of autism awareness, acceptance and support. And, use the hashtag #lightitupblue across social media platforms to share your own experiences.