Throughout this whole month, just as in Aprils past, you may notice various homes, businesses and landmarks in Southern Maryland decorated in blue lights. It’s not because they’re feeling particularly festive this time of year, but because they’re honoring a tradition started by advocates to raise awareness of autism.

According to the nonprofit group Autism Speaks, autism — or autism spectrum disorder — can include a range of conditions related to challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication and unique strengths and differences. The spectrum comes into play in that it isn’t a one-size-fits-all diagnosis. There are varying degrees of severity, and one individual with autism’s most challenging obstacle may be another individual’s most revered strength.