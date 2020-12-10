With about two weeks to go until Christmas, we imagine most folks are still working through their holiday shopping lists. And since that is likely the case, we encourage everyone to renew their focus on shopping local this year.
Our local stores and farmers markets lost a lot of business earlier this year when we all went into lockdown over the spring due to the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic. The lockdown also changed the shopping habits of everyone, as we started making even more of our purchases online.
As so many experts and elected officials tell us, small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They need our support. So do our local farmers and artisans, who also offer products year-round.
To be sure, mask mandates are in effect and stores here are enforcing them. And people here are complying. We’ve seen it as we’ve been walking our downtown districts in Waldorf, Lexington Park, La Plata, Prince Frederick, Mechanicsville, Solomons, Indian Head, Leonardtown, the twin beaches and other areas.
Store owners and farmers have taken additional public safety precautions, from curbside or in-store pickup to contactless delivery.
Our local stores have so much to offer for family members, for friends, for coworkers, for neighbors, (for local newspaper employees) ... There is something for everyone on your gift list. And walking our downtowns and going in and out of our stores is fun — you might even see one of those people on your list as you go, or someone you forgot to put on it.
Our local businesses also give back directly to our community.
So for those reasons and so many more, we encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season — and beyond.