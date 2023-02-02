Dick Gregory, the late comedian and activist, once quipped in a stand-up routine that “when they gave Black folks a month to celebrate our history, it figures that they gave us the shortest month of the year. But it’s better than just a week.”

His joke might have been a bit caustic, but his history was solid. While originally not officially recognized, beginning in 1926 there was a week set aside in February to note the historical achievement of African Americans, timed to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Black history clubs sprang up and teachers demanded materials to instruct their students.