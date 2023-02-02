Dick Gregory, the late comedian and activist, once quipped in a stand-up routine that “when they gave Black folks a month to celebrate our history, it figures that they gave us the shortest month of the year. But it’s better than just a week.”
His joke might have been a bit caustic, but his history was solid. While originally not officially recognized, beginning in 1926 there was a week set aside in February to note the historical achievement of African Americans, timed to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Black history clubs sprang up and teachers demanded materials to instruct their students.
By the 1960s, thanks to the civil rights movement, that week became an entire month on college campuses across the country, and proclaimed as such by many local and state governments. Finally in 1976, President Gerald Ford officially marked February as Black History Month, calling upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
This month is intended to invite and encourage us all to reflect on and honor the many contributions Black people have made, not just throughout U.S. history, but right here in Southern Maryland as well.
In addition to the various celebrations and events in Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties to mark Black History Month, resources and other information can be found at the website blackhistorymonth.gov.
In a more serious moment than his joke about the comparative shortness of February on the calendar, Gregory said of the civil rights struggle: “This isn’t a revolution of Black against white; this is a revolution of right against wrong. And right has never lost.”
What’s also right is recognizing that we all matter, and that all contributions meld together to make us what we are. That’s worth celebrating — and not just during the month of February.