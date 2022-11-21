During this time of giving thanks, one thing you probably don't hear is anything along these lines: I'm thankful I'm a smoker.
What you might hear, though, is how thankful former smokers are for kicking the habit.
There was a time in Southern Maryland when tobacco was king. The leaf was a pillar of the local economy, and although most of the tobacco produced locally wound up in Europe, plenty of folks here got and kept the habit of smoking. That led to a not-so-pleasant tradition: cancer.
Maryland began in 2001 a 10-year program to buy out tobacco farmers. One of its stated goals was helping farmers transition into other crops. That program proved to be marginally successful, but the state also pumped money into anti-smoking programs. That push toward prevention has continued, even though the buyout ended seven years ago.
Part of that has been the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act, which was passed back in 2007, essentially banning indoor smoking at bars, restaurants and most businesses.
All over America, fewer people are smoking than in decades past, when advertising on TV and in magazines once made lighting up seem sophisticated and cool, even healthy. But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30 million Americans still smoke cigarettes — and tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States.
About 14% of men and 11% of women still smoke every day or some days, according to a CDC survey in 2020.
Those numbers, including the national total, are down from bygone days, but still cause for concern. And vaping is under scrutiny as a not-so-safe alternative. According to the CDC, young people who vape are much more likely to start smoking.
To raise awareness of the dangers of tobacco, each November the American Cancer Society promotes the Great American Smokeout to challenge smokers. Although that day was earlier this month, smokers can still pay heed. Give it up for a day, they say, and maybe you can quit for good.
Also, health departments fully back the Great American Smokeout, and make plenty of resources and information available. Free quit tobacco classes are offered regularly by the agencies.
Maryland offers a free Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW, available 24 hours a day, seven days per week, to support anyone who would like to quit tobacco. They’re there to talk you down before you light up.
According to the CDC, tobacco use in the United States causes about 480,000 deaths each year — or nearly one in every five deaths in this country. Smokers die an average of 13 years sooner than their nonsmoking counterparts, according to the CDC.
But quitting smoking turns things around. The CDC says after a smoke-free year, the risk of coronary trouble is cut in half.
After five years, the risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus and bladder are reduced by half. After 10 years, the chance of lung cancer has been cut in half.
Finally, if a smoker remains an ex-smoker for 15 years, the risk of coronary disease is the same as that of a person who never smoked.
But of course, quitting smoking is hard. It’s a chemical addiction to nicotine, and like making any other major lifestyle change, is not to be taken lightly.
And everyone behind the Great American Smokeout knows that. It’s all designed to inform and help, not to judge or preach.
So if you smoke now, try to become a quitter, even just for a day. Maybe it’s a habit that will stick.