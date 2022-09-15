Talking SMAC

Talking SMAC podcast is now partnering with Southern Maryland News.

 Logo created by Tony Mast

Over the past 20 years, there has been a shift in the way we consume media. The common phrase of “appointment television” has shifted to an on-demand and on-the-go method, boosted by the advent of streaming sites. It’s not just television, but we’ve seen this with music and news.

However, the most notable of all of these changes has come in the form of podcasts. A podcast, according to an engadget.com article in 2005, is “a digital recording of a radio broadcast or similar program, made available on the Internet for downloading to a personal audio player.”