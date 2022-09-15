Over the past 20 years, there has been a shift in the way we consume media. The common phrase of “appointment television” has shifted to an on-demand and on-the-go method, boosted by the advent of streaming sites. It’s not just television, but we’ve seen this with music and news.
However, the most notable of all of these changes has come in the form of podcasts. A podcast, according to an engadget.com article in 2005, is “a digital recording of a radio broadcast or similar program, made available on the Internet for downloading to a personal audio player.”
That definition may have come from 2005, but it was about a decade later when podcasts really began to boom, which coincides with our culture’s escalation of being in control of when and how they consume content.
We see that trend in our own industry, which is why we are delighted to announce our partnership with the Talking SMAC podcast, hosted by Tony Mast and Andy States, which launched during the 2020 fall high school sports season.
Entering the podcast’s third year, we were so glad to be approached by Mast and States to work together, especially on advertising and promotion.
“Southern Maryland News is excited to begin its relationship with the Talking SMAC podcast team,” said John Rives, director of Southern Maryland News. “We look forward to getting Southern Maryland Athletic Conference news and updates to our audience and beyond.”
If the names Tony Mast and Andy States both sound familiar to you, they should.
Mast, who is now the sixth-grade administer at Davis Middle School in Waldorf, was the head boys basketball coach at Lackey High School from 2005-2009, where he compiled an 86-14 record. His teams won three SMAC championships, a regional championship and made a state finals appearance. He was then the athletic director at Lackey High School from 2013-2019.
States is no stranger to us here, as he worked for Southern Maryland News as a sports reporter from 2004-2007 and from 2013-2020. Now, States is an English teacher at Lackey. Combining his 18 years as a sports reporter in our region with Mast’s coaching prowess was the perfect fit to cover SMAC sports.
Mast said the idea for the podcast started in 2019 when he left being an athletic director because he “felt there was a market for high school sports talk in this area.” He said he knew the show “needed credibility,” which came in the form of States, “who over the years as a reporter has an unmatched reputation with the coaches and schools.”
The first episode was in November 2020, and while Mast’s original vision was to primarily focus on football, it has since expanded to all SMAC sports.
“After so many years of being out at games and practices every day, it does feel a little strange to just show up and talk a few hours a week,” said States. “But there hasn’t been a week that we’ve recorded that it wasn’t fun.”
States credits Mast’s passion for why the podcast started and appreciates how it helps “bring out the personalities of all the coaches and student athletes” who come on as guests.
“For me, this partnership feels a little like going home—without the responsibility of having to do any writing or editing,” said States. “I understand both the challenges and importance of local newspapers and feel this partnership can help bring more exposure to the many exceptional student athletes within SMAC at a time when coverage options have dwindled from what they were in the not-so-distant past.”
Mast agrees.
“The partnership with the newspaper brings another level of credibility and resources to the show that can take both platforms through print media and audio media to the next level,” Mast said. “The collaboration efforts will enhance the coverage of SMAC athletics and the athletes and families of the Southern Maryland area.”
During the football season, Talking SMAC releases two episodes each week. In the middle of the week, Mast and States will preview what is to come for the weekend ahead with matchups and results from non-football sports. These episodes include interviews and predictions for the Friday night light showdowns.
Their second episode drops each week quickly after the final result from Friday’s football games as Mast and States give instant analysis and recaps of each and every SMAC football team.
“This is an incredible partnership for us,” said Eli Wohlenhaus, executive editor of Southern Maryland News. “While our articles and photos will continue to be a priority for us, we recognize the ability podcasting has to reach a different audience that we want to engage. We are more than just a community paper, we are a community partner.”
Talking SMAC is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. Just search “Talking SMAC” and it should be the first result.
We will post links to the Talking SMAC podcast on our website at www.somdnews.com so that you can easily visit its latest episode. We are grateful to both Mast and States for this idea and look forward to sharing resources to bring Southern Maryland the sports coverage it deserves.