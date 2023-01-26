Next week marks a grim anniversary. It’s the 20th anniversary of a day when national tragedy also carried personal anguish in Southern Maryland, especially in St. Mary’s County.

On Feb. 1, 2003, two astronauts who had at one time been stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and had forged friendships here in our community were killed, along with their five crewmates. They died when the space shuttle Columbia, on its 28th mission in 22 years of reusable rocketry, traveling nearly 13,000 mph and only minutes from its planned glide of a landing at Cape Canaveral, Fla., disintegrated over Texas and Louisiana during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere after 16 days in space. An investigation later determined that a large piece of foam had fallen from the shuttle’s external tank upon takeoff and breached its left wing.