The Maryland Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and less than 50 new cases in the state on Sunday and Monday.
It’s the first time since October 2020 the state has reported no new daily COVID-19 deaths, and the first time since March 2020 state health agencies reported fewer than 50 new daily cases of the virus.
But we also continue to face a public health crisis — one that needs to be treated as a regional and national priority.
Violent crime and deadly shootings are plaguing big cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and New York. It is also a problem here in Southern Maryland — in communities such as Waldorf and Lexington Park.
A man in Chicago was shot and killed — and his wife was beaten — after a traffic accident in Chicago as they returned from a Puerto Rican community parade at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. He was fatally shot protecting his wife in a horrific scene.
There has been a rise in shootings in Baltimore and New York, carjackings in Washington, D.C., and mass shooting incidents across the country.
The shootings raise the issues of gun control, the Second Amendment and lawlessness.
Those too often result in politically charged debates with retreats into partisan corners over guns and the Second Amendment. We hope that our approaches to violence and shootings can go beyond the usual cable news fodder and promises from politicians who once supported onerous crime bills and “the war on drugs” and all its community carnage.
These are our neighbors — whether they be here or big cities — living in places where shootings are too common and the value of life is diminished. We need to take a long look at how some of our neighbors and neighborhoods have gotten to the place where they see little value in their own lives — and the lives of others. There is a spirit of hopelessness and self-hatred in violence-torn neighborhoods.
We also need to remember that these same war-torn neighborhoods are also home to families, little kids, seniors and those with dreams of being artists or architects, starting their own business or going to college. They deserve to live safe, happy and spiritual lives as much as someone who lives on the “right side of the tracks.”
We have to acknowledge that race, ethnicity and class play a role in all this.
The challenges of policing also arise as we navigate the increases in crime and violence. Police departments are struggling to hire and retain officers. Law enforcement agencies are also trying to navigate enforcement and community policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Black Lives Matter movement and every police shooting potentially becoming a national story.
Those are issues that need to be addressed with an understanding of the past and contemporary inequities in our legal system — including policing — but also with the awareness of the crucial work officers do every day.
Police officers help and protect the kids, seniors and families living and working in neighborhoods challenged by violent crime and gangs.
We also need to look at the mental health components of mass shootings, police shootings and other violence. We all know of the mental health aspect of mass shootings. But we also need to look at the fact that our neighbors with mental health challenges can be 16 times more likely to be killed in a police encounter than other civilians, according to a report by the Treatment Advocacy Center.
The lack of mental health service and treatment — along with cultural and social stigmas — continues to be a driver of violence and shootings.
We also need to work toward helping our neighbors — including right here in Southern Maryland — see more hope and value in their lives.
All of this is not easy, but the alternative is continued bloodshed and carnage on our streets.