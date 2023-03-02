This month, we honor and remember the numerous contributions made by women in their struggle for equality and human rights. Certainly, it’s worth reflecting back just over 100 years ago on the 19th Amendment’s passage and adoption in 1920 giving women the right to vote and indirectly establishing the right of women to hold public office. We dare not forget the monumental struggle waged by women in the 19th century to gain such rights long held by men, culminating in that amendment to our Constitution.
But, there’s plenty of progress that still needs to be made.
Comprising almost 51% of our nation’s population, women make important contributions to our society day in and day out, and have done so for centuries. However, despite totaling just over half the U.S. population, women are often regarded as a minority group within the context of power and privilege and how those ideals are exercised and distributed along gender lines.
Of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives, only 124 are women (not including four female non-voting delegates). In the 100-member Senate, women occupy just 25 of those seats. Of our nation’s current governors, 12 are female (three more than a year ago).
Women’s History Month also gives us all the opportunity to reflect on the many concerns that persist. The struggles for sometimes basic human and civil rights often times takes us on a decades-long rollercoaster ride.
The #metoo movement has worked to remove the stigma and fear of speaking out about sexual harassment and worse. There is still a long way to go, and we can’t be content that the effort will stay on track without vigilance.
Another long battle, one that stretches way back, is the persistent inequality in wages. On average, a woman last year earned 83.1 cents for every dollar a man earned in a similar job, and a woman’s median weekly earnings were $185 less than that of a man’s, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. And, most women of color have a higher-than-average gender wage gap.
If the pace of change in the annual earnings ratio continues at the same rate as it has since 1960, it would take another four decades for men and women to reach parity. No one should find that time schedule acceptable.
But some advancements give us reason to celebrate rather than just brood over the things that still need work. More women are running for and gaining elected office in the nation. Last year we had our first female vice president sworn in.
What started as Women’s History Week in 1982 morphed into a month-long celebration first designated by Congress in 1987, according to the website womenshistorymonth.gov. This website contains exhibits as well as information for educators and is worth a look to learn more about women’s suffrage, women’s contributions in wartime, 19th-century Black women activists and much more.
Of course, we don’t have to limit our appreciation of women, either past or present, to a single month. Any time of year is a fine time to read up on the advancements of women’s rights and historical figures, be they national or local, who’ve helped pave the way for a brighter future for women and girls today.
We encourage our readers to learn more about a particular woman or group of women in history who made a lasting impact on society, be it in the field of entertainment or the arts, in the political arena, in science or humanities, or in some other area of recognition. We applaud them, we thank them and we respect their persistence.