This month, we honor and remember the numerous contributions made by women in their struggle for equality and human rights. Certainly, it’s worth reflecting back just over 100 years ago on the 19th Amendment’s passage and adoption in 1920 giving women the right to vote and indirectly establishing the right of women to hold public office. We dare not forget the monumental struggle waged by women in the 19th century to gain such rights long held by men, culminating in that amendment to our Constitution.

But, there’s plenty of progress that still needs to be made.