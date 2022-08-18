There was a time in Southern Maryland when students saw clear harbingers that summer was ending and school was looming. First and foremost, the end of August into Labor Day brought the tobacco harvest. The cutting, spearing and hanging of the plant to cure for market was another step in that back-breaking, labor-intensive work.

Also, in a pre-cable, pre-streaming time when there were only four television stations you could pull in with an external antenna, at least two of those channels carried the annual Jerry Lewis telethon. It meant the next day was back to pencils, books and teachers.