It’s beginning to feel a bit like the movie Groundhog Day. As consumers make their weekly trek to the grocery stores, many are noticing the holes on shelves where once there was a surplus of produce and dairy to choose from. Other staples noticeably missing, beef, pork and chicken and of course the infamous paper products. From Lexington Park to Waldorf to Prince Frederick and beyond, consumers are getting worried and rightly so.
Weather, staffing shortages and supply chain issues could all be to blame for the empty shelves, but no clear answer or end to the problem is in sight. Still other large chains are seemingly having little or no problem keeping items stocked.
Used to being able to stop at the store on the way home from work, one local woman reported her surprise earlier this month. "I’d forgotten to take something from the freezer to defrost this morning for tonight’s dinner," she said, "and was shocked when I ran into the store to find so many shelves bare."
And while supplies trickle in, the Associated Press reports shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems — like the fast-spreading omicron variant and severe weather — have piled on to the supply chain struggles and labor shortages that have plagued retailers since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The shortages are widespread, impacting produce and meat as well as packaged goods such as cereal. And they’re being reported nationwide. U.S. groceries typically have 5% to 10% of their items out of stock at any given time; right now, that unavailability rate is hovering around 15%, according to Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman.
Part of the scarcity consumers are seeing on store shelves is due to pandemic trends that never abated — and are exacerbated by the omicron variant. Americans are eating at home more than they used to, especially since offices and some schools remain closed.
Area farms are encouraging shoppers to buy local, and while most are small they can supply our immediate area.
The Homegrown Market south of Lexington Park is now open nearly year-round. The Loveville Produce Auction will start up again next month, and many other farmers markets in the region will reopen as spring begins to settle over the region in three months or so from now.
In Southern Maryland, we are fortunate to have some farmers who sell direct; a quick search on Facebook can help discover those businesses.
Information about local food resources can be found at the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission's website at www.smadc.com.
Many other local growers can be found at www.marylandsbest.net Search by town, county or producer, and don’t forget our local watermen who work tirelessly to provide the freshest seafood available.